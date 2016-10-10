Update: Frey Gulch Fire fully contained | SummitDaily.com

As of Sunday evening, the 22-acre wildfire at Frey Gulch in Dillon is now 100-percent contained.

Fire officials from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit (UCR) type-IV incident command declared the Frey Gulch Fire 100-percent contained on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 9.

A 20-person hand crew and a type-III fire engine were relieved Sunday night and remaining crews are expected to demobilize as necessary today or tomorrow. The type-III helicopter will remain on standby to provide additional water drops if needed.

“Yesterday, our hard-working fire crews successfully put hand and saw line around the perimeter of the fire and snuffed out smokes in the fire interior,” Bill Jackson, Dillon District ranger, said in a release. “Crews remaining on the fire today will focus efforts on identifying hot spots and mopping up these areas with dirt and water. After mop-up and fireline rehabilitation is complete, our local crews will continue to monitor the affected area until a season-ending moisture event happens and the fire can be declared officially out.”

An individual at the Summit County Shooting Range in Dillon on Friday afternoon, Oct. 7, during the time of the incident took responsibility for the fire and was cited and released by the Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, the person was reportedly firing flammable rounds, which are not authorized at the shooting round, and that may have caused the fire.

The federal investigation is ongoing. However, Jackson said that “if the evidence and probable cause line up,” the person could face a range of additional charges depending on the evidence. The Dillon District’s law enforcement officer, Jill Wick, is conducting the probe.

In the meantime, access to the Summit County landfill is again open via Landfill Road. The Summit County Shooting Range will remain closed to accommodate the ongoing fire suppression operations.

Public and firefighter safety continues to be a top priority. The Oro Grande Trail and Tenderfoot Mountain Trails remain open (Tenderfoot Mountain single-track trails will be under seasonal closures to motorcycles beginning today, Monday, Oct. 10), but recreationists and hunters are advised to exercise caution, stay away from the Frey Gulch Fire area and let firefighters complete their work.

For more information, please call the Dillon District Ranger office at (970) 468-5400.