Vail Resorts: $1 million set aside for environmental stewardship | SummitDaily.com

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts has released details of its environmentally focused charitable contribution work for the last fiscal year which included the facilitation of more than $1 million for forest restoration and ecological stewardship projects.

EpicPromise is Vail Resorts’ environmental and corporate social responsibility initiative that manages the company’s programs including direct grants, the $1 guest donation initiative and the new “1% for the Forest” commitment, made in partnership with the National Forest Foundation and The Nature Conservancy and based in the company’s resort communities.

“I am thrilled at how much stewardship work we have been able to accomplish over the last 10 years through this partnership,” White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said. “Without the collaboration with Vail Resorts and the National Forest Foundation, and the resources provided through programs like this, we would be unable to deliver the U.S. Forest Service mission.”

With the launch of Epic Discovery, the company’s new summer initiative that connects guests to nature through activities like zip-lines, coasters and ropes courses, Vail Resorts committed to 1% for the Forest in partnership with The Nature Conservancy.

This fall, the Company contributed 1 percent of all activity revenue from Epic Discovery at Vail Mountain and Heavenly Mountain Resort to the Nature Conservancy. The contribution will fund restoration projects in the forests in Colorado, California and Nevada.

“Colorado’s forests are in urgent need of restoration,” said Carlos Fernandez, Colorado state director for The Nature Conservancy. “Our partnership with Vail Resorts and its 1% for the Forest program supports valuable projects that help reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires, while protecting important water sources and wildlife habitat. This is exciting work and we are pleased that Epic Discovery will bring more families into the national forests to play and be inspired to learn more about nature.”

The value of experience

In the past fiscal year, Vail Resorts also provided access to Epic Discovery’s environmental education experience to more than 2,300 kids, most of whom would not otherwise have had the opportunity. Further, more than 350,000 visitors engaged with environmental education elements in the high alpine environments of Vail Mountain and Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Since 2006, guest contribution programs on all Vail Resort’ season passes, online tickets and lodging properties have raised more than $4.5 million. Last season, this program contributed more than $788,000 to restoration projects in Colorado, Utah, California, Nevada and Wyoming.

The program, which invites guests to contribute $1 on each season pass, lift ticket or lodging stay, supports the National Forest Foundation, Mountain Trails Alliance in Utah, the Tahoe Fund and the Grand Teton National Park Foundation.

For more information, go to http://www.EpicPromise.org.