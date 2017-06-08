Vail Resorts closes Stowe Mountain deal; it’s now Epic Pass-eligible for 2017-18 | SummitDaily.com

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts announced Wednesday it has closed on the acquisition of Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont. Epic Pass holders will have unlimited, unrestricted access to Stowe Mountain Resort for the 2017-18 winter season, and the Epic Local Pass will offer 10 days of skiing at Stowe. The East Coast resort is the newest among 45 mountain destinations to be offered with the Epic Pass.

The $859 Epic Pass offers access to Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Arapahoe Basin in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood at Lake Tahoe in California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia; Perisher in Australia; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mount Brighton in Michigan and Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin. Epic Pass holders also have limited access to 30 European ski resorts, including Verbier and Les 4 Vallées in Switzerland; Les 3 Vallées in France; Arlberg in Austria; and Skirama Dolomiti Adamello Brenta in Italy.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Stowe to our family of world-class resorts and to offer our Epic Pass, Epic Local, Epic 7-Day and Epic 4-Day Pass holders exceptional experiences,” said Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts. “With the addition of Stowe, the Epic Pass provides guests access to the East Coast’s most iconic skiing, as well as unlimited, unrestricted access to the best of the West.”

For more information, go to http://www.epicpass.com.