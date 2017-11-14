Vail Resorts’ Park City Mountain Resort also delays opening until Thanksgiving

Vail Resorts announced in a Tuesday, Nov. 14 release that its Park City Mountain Resort will delay its scheduled 2017-18 season opening from Friday, Nov. 17 to Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23).

Vail Mountain's scheduled Friday opening also was delayed to Thanksgiving.

"Park City Mountain is dedicated to providing our guests the best early-season ski and ride experience," Park City Mountain's chief operating officer, Bill Rock, said in a statement. "We've seen several strong nights of early-season snowmaking and with a favorable weather forecast over the next 10 days, our expert snowmaking team is ready to make snow at every opportunity that weather permits. We look forward to providing our guests with a great opening day ski and ride experience in time for Thanksgiving."

Like Vail, this is the second straight year Park City Mountain Resort has been forced to pushed back its season. Last year's opening was delayed from Nov. 14 to Nov. 26.

"Last year's season demonstrated that early-season conditions are not indicative of season-long snow conditions," the release said. "After opening on Nov. 26 last season, Park City Mountain recorded 455 inches of snow at the Jupiter snow stake, 100 inches over the 355-inch seasonal average."