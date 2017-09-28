Vail Resorts reports record revenue for 2017 fiscal year even as U.S. skier visits decline

5.4 percent: Decline in skier visits at U.S. resorts.

17 percent: Increase in season pass sales over the prior year.

This story will be updated.

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts reported another record-breaking year during a Thursday, Sept. 28 earnings report from company CEO Rob Katz and chief financial officer Michael Barkin.

Perhaps the biggest news was the report of a substantial jump in season pass sales compared to the previous year. While Vail Resorts’ fiscal year begins Aug. 1, Katz said pass sales through Sept. 24 were up 17 percent over the same period one year ago. That increase in pass sales also came with a 23 percent increase in revenue.

While pleased with that increase, Katz said the company expects the full-year growth to be more modest because many pass buyers were acting to beat early deadlines.

Pass sales were also boosted by the company’s latest acquisitions, Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia and Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont.

The 2017 fiscal year includes the 2016-17 ski season. Company-wide, Vail Resorts reported a large increase in skier visits — 20.1 percent — due in large part to reporting results from Whistler Blackcomb. The company’s northern California resorts also reported large increases in skier visits. However, lackluster early-season snow in Colorado pulled down overall visits to U.S. resorts by 5.4 percent.

Visitors were also spending more money across the company’s resorts. The company’s ski school, retail and lodging arms all reported gains.

Recommended Stories For You

The company announced a quarterly dividend of $1.0575 per share for shareholders as of Oct. 10 of this year.

Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller can be reached at 970-748-2930, smiller@vaildaily.comor @scottnmiller.