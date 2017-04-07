Vail route among 11 U.S. finalists for Hyperloop transportation network | SummitDaily.com

Three Colorado proposals are among 11 U.S. finalists in a private company’s sci-fi-like transportation challenge that aims to move ground-based passengers at speeds of 700 mph.

The finalists announced Thursday by Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One join 24 proposals outside the U.S. and were picked from more than 2,000 worldwide. The company eventually will pick three winners to work with to further explore development.

One local finalist includes the Colorado Department of Transportation’s proposal for a 360-mile route to connect the Denver International Airport to Pueblo, Vail and Cheyenne, Wyoming. Dubbed Team Rocky Mountain Hyperloop, the agency and airport are working with engineering firm AECOM on a Denver-to-Vail route that would take 8.4 minutes, instead of 2 hours and 36 minutes by car.

A 242-mile route that would connect Wyoming to Pueblo, proposed by the Colorado Hyperloop Team, would start with a Denver-to-Colorado Springs route coming in 6.2 minutes, versus 1 hour, 11 minutes by car.

