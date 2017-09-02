Authorities found a Toyota SUV submerged in Dillon Reservoir at the Snake River inlet on Friday. A spokesman with Colorado State Police confirmed Saturday that the driver did not survive.

He has been identified as Michael Mitchell, 27, of Silverthorne, but according to his Facebook page, many people knew him better as "Grant."

The Summit County Sheriff's Office tweeted out a photo of a faintly visible submerged vehicle at the bottom of the reservoir at 5:21 p.m. Friday as a rescue crew was trying to reach it.

The CSP spokesman said it appears as if Mitchell's SUV went off Swan Mountain Road and into the reservoir sometime around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

According to the spokesman, the SUV was completely submerged when authorities found it, and it's his understanding that Mitchell's body was discovered inside.

Swan Mountain Road was closed in both directions Friday evening, as a rescue crew worked to pull the submerged SUV from the water.

Recommended Stories For You

According to his Facebook page, Mitchell was originally from Pittsburgh.

The CSP spokesman said the wreck remains under investigation, and the agency will release no addition information pending its final report.

About three hours before the sheriff's office tweet, a woman posted a photo in one of Summit County's most popular Facebook forums, One Man's Junk.

Under it, she said she was looking for her friend and had already filed a missing person's report with the police department. She described Mitchell's vehicle in detail and asked anyone who might have information for help.

The post received many comments, and most were hopeful for Mitchell's safe return.

However, as the recovery effort progressed, details connecting the submerged vehicle to Mitchell became all too apparent.