Vehicles set on fire in Silverthorne and Frisco, investigators seeking leads | SummitDaily.com

Investigators with Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue and the Frisco and Silverthorne police departments are asking the public for any information regarding two separate vehicle arsons that were set on the night of Jan. 30-31.

The fire in Silverthorne, reported at 12:21 a.m., completely destroyed a van that was parked near an auto dealership on 171 W. 9th Street.

The time of the fire in Frisco couldn’t be immediately confirmed, although Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue said in a press release that it occurred at 1127 9000 Divide Road, an area near the Holiday Inn and Mountain Meadows condominiums.

According to activity logs from the Frisco police department, officers responded to a cold trespass at that address at 8:18 a.m. on Jan. 31.

Silverthorne police chief John Minor couldn’t say whether or not the two incidents were related, although he noted that two vehicle fires in the same 24-hour period was unusual.

The driver side door of the van in Silverthorne was found open, and investigators believe accelerant was used, Minor said.

“Arson is a very serious crime that endangers firefighters and the public alike and costs each of us in insurance premiums and firefighting and investigation costs. This is a crime against all of us,” Lake Dillon Fire Chief Jeff Berino said in the release, which went on to advise residents to lock their cars when parked.

Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue spokesman Steve Lipsher said there were no injuries in either of the fires, but stressed that arson is a very serious crime that claims many lives.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call Lake Dillon Fire Investigator Kim McDonald at (970) 262-5203, the Frisco Police Department at (970) 668-3579 or the Silverthorne Police Department at (970) 262-7320.

Additionally, tips may be provided to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s Arson Hotline at 1-877-89-ARSON.