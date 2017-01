VIDEO: Slideshow of avalanche that destroyed historic cabin near Keystone | SummitDaily.com

SUMMIT COUNTY — The Maid of Orleans Cabin about a mile up Peru Creek was destroyed by an avalanche last week.

The slide ran 2,000 feet and broke to the ground, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. It destroyed trees that were 4 feet in diameter and 60-70 feet tall. The powder cloud from the avalanche was 50 feet high.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the avalanche.