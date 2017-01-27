 VIDEO: Watch avalanche on Ajax Peak as seen from downtown Telluride | SummitDaily.com

VIDEO: Watch avalanche on Ajax Peak as seen from downtown Telluride

TELLURIDE — Avalanche control work Thursday near Telluride brought down an avalanche on Ajax Peak as people watched from Colorado Avenue.

Bombs were dropped from helicopters to induce these slides.

In this video, the avalanches start at about 30 seconds.

Ajax from Caldera Creative on Vimeo.