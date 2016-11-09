Wake Up Breck! is back with 14th year of free coffee, mugs on Nov. 10 | SummitDaily.com

The slopes might not be ready for ski season, but that won’t keep Breckenridge’s annual pre-season celebration on hold. Wake Up Breck! is back for its 14th year on Nov. 10, bringing free coffee and mugs to anyone willing to wake up early enough for first chair.

During this annual community tradition, Breckenridge Ski Resort will hand out free commemorative coffee mugs and buy participants a cup of coffee. Thursday’s event begins bright and early at 7 a.m. and runs until all mugs are gone, according to a release from the resort. Simply drop by a participating shop for the mug and drink.

Participating coffee shops for this year’s event are located in Breckenridge and include Starbucks, Clint’s Bakery and Coffee House, Cool River Coffee House, Daylight Donuts, The Coffee Depot at Main Street Station, Cuppa Joe, Kava Café, The Crown and Cabin Coffee of Breckenridge. Doors at all shops will open at 7 a.m.