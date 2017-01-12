West Grand trounces Summit girl’s basketball at home, 52-26 | SummitDaily.com

FRISCO — The Summit girls wish they could get this one back.

On Thursday night, the Tigers hosted West Grand High School for the team’s return to home court after nearly a full month away. Summit had lost a heartbreaker to Battle Mountain just a week before, 37-39 in Edwards, and first-year head coach Kellyn Glynn was anxious to see how her scrappy crew responded to an intimidating West Grand team (7-1 overall).

After a slow start to the game — things were tied at 5-5 following the first quarter — Glynn’s anxious excitement went south en route to one of her team’s worst performances of the season, a 26-52 loss. In the second quarter, her team was outscored 14 to 4 as West Grand drew penalty after penalty after penalty. How bad were the penalty chances? Disastrous: Of the Mustang’s 19 points in the first half, 13 came from free throws.

“West Grand played well, but we made them look really good,” Glynn said after the game. “We didn’t do anything to help ourselves.”

Summit came alive in the third quarter and showed glimpses of the tough, never-say-die team that nearly took one from Battle Mountain. Junior Brooke Tomlinson and junior Cassidy Bargell both made baskets in the quarter, while junior Haleigh Lecklitner and senior Kate Tomlinson combined for 9 points, including a clutch three-pointer from the elder Tomlinson. The Tigers’ lead scorer, Natalie Gray, had 4 points over the course of the night, but she looked off her game at the free-throw line and went 0 for 2.

Again, West Grand was happy to let Summit beat itself with penalties and freebies. In 21 total trips to the line, the Mustangs sunk all but five shots. That’s a shooting percentage of roughly 0.75 — Shaq would be envious.

Despite a strong third quarter — Summit scored 14 points to West Grand’s 16 — the Tigers fell back into a rut in the fourth. The Mustangs ended the final frame with a game-high 17 points, while the home team only scored 3 points thanks to one free throw from Kate Tomlinson and two from junior Shannon Hogeman.

“We never got into a flow at all on offense,” Glynn said. “It just didn’t seem like we clicked out there and weren’t playing our game.”

The Tigers need to rediscover that game before traveling to Palisade on Saturday for an away match against a traditionally tough Bulldogs squad (11-1 overall, 2-0 4A Western Slope). The Tigers head into the conference match-up at 3-7 overall and 0-1 in the 4A Slope.