Westbound Interstate 70 reopens west of the tunnel after accidents

Interstate 70’s westbound lanes have reopened after closing Saturday morning at mile marker 215, just west of the Eisenhower Tunnel, due to multiple spin-outs. For weather and road updates click here and here.

LIFTED- Traction Law EB I-70 from Silverthorne to Bakerville,MM 205-221 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 4, 2017

OPEN – #I70West MM 215 @ Eisenhower Tunnel after crash cleanup W of Tunnel — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 4, 2017

upd #I70West MM 215 Eisenhower Tunnel safety closure,heavy tow on scene W of tunnel;Rd remains closed @ this time,expect delays — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 4, 2017

#I70West MM 215 Safety Closure b/c multiple spun out vehicles W of Tunnel @ MM 213;No est time of reopening — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 4, 2017

It's snowy on I-70 above 9,000 ft. Winter has officially come so remember to take it slow and have at least 1/8" of tread on all 4 tires. pic.twitter.com/uhmcx8WJmh — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 4, 2017

US 6 Loveland Pass MM 220-229 Traction law in effect;Passenger vehicles R required to have snow or mud/snow tires,use chains/alternative tr — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 4, 2017