What’s in a name? New ski resort partnership that includes Aspen, Steamboat and Winter Park mulls new name

Vail Resorts. American Skiing Co. Aspen Skiing Co. Boyne USA. Triple Peaks. Intrawest. Peak Resorts.

North America's largest ski resort operators have historically directed more creative effort into marketing and business plans than picking a company name — with the exception, arguably, of Utah's Powdr Corp. Resort companies tend to be more imaginative in picking their stock market ticker symbol, such as MTN, SKIS and SNOW.

Don't expect that to change as the newest giant in the resort world — the partnership between private equity firm KSL Capital Partners and Jim Crown, the owner of Aspen Skiing Co., which this year has acquired 13 ski areas — ponders a name.

"We are going to have a name soon so we can stop calling it 'NewCo,'" said David Perry, the former Aspen Skiing exec who is captaining what is now the continent's second-largest resort operator. "If we wait any longer, we are going to have to call it 'OldCo.'"

The name will not dazzle. It will be largely business-to-business — something, Perry said, for employees to use internally and not necessarily a public-facing name.

