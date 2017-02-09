Whole Foods to close 9 stores, including 2 in Colorado | SummitDaily.com

Stores in Boulder, Colorado Springs will close April 9

Whole Foods Market Inc. will close nine stores and scale back on expansion plans, the starkest sign yet of challenges facing the pioneering natural-foods grocer.

The stores slated for closure include two each in Colorado and California, along with outlets in Chicago, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona and Georgia. Whole Foods has closed stores in the past but hasn’t announced such a large number at one time.

In Colorado, the two closing locations are Boulder Baseline, 2584 Baseline Road, and Colorado Springs First & Main, 3180 New Center Point, a Whole Foods spokeswoman confirmed Thursday. Both stores will close April 9.

Read the full story on the Denver Post website, click here.