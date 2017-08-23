Wildfire burns 9 acres near Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A wildfire sparked by lightning has burned 9 acres in the Routt National Forest north of Hahn’s Peak.

The fire in the Big Red Park area has been named Big Red, and it was reported Saturday by a private land owner in the area.

U.S. Forest Service spokesman Aaron Voos said the fire likely started a few days before it was reported.

It is burning in beetle-killed lodgepole pine trees, spruce and fir.

Voos said the fire was putting up some smoke Tuesday, but the fire was not damaging anything of value right now.

Firefighters were not directly fighting the fire.

It is not impacting any transportation or recreation, and there currently are no closures.

The fire received heavy rain Sunday and afternoon thunderstorms are in the forecast for the rest of the week.

