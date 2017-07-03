 Wildfire sparks in rugged terrain near Kremmling | SummitDaily.com

Wildfire sparks in rugged terrain near Kremmling

Heavy air tankers summoned to battle the Gutzler Fire

A new wildfire sprung to life Sunday afternoon in rugged, mountainous terrain near Kremmling.

The Gutzler fire, as officials have named it, is about 14 miles southwest of Kremmling and 9 miles east of the hamlet of State Bridge. The fire is burning on U.S. Forest Service land in the mountains to the west of Green Mountain Reservoir.

According to a Twitter post from the Forest Service, the fire is about 200 acres. There are no reports of structures threatened.

The Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center, which helps various fire agencies work together, reported on Twitter that two heavy air tankers, four single-engine airtankers and a team of smoke jumpers were ordered to attack the fire.

