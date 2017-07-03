Wildfire sparks in rugged terrain near Kremmling | SummitDaily.com

A new wildfire sprung to life Sunday afternoon in rugged, mountainous terrain near Kremmling.

The Gutzler fire, as officials have named it, is about 14 miles southwest of Kremmling and 9 miles east of the hamlet of State Bridge. The fire is burning on U.S. Forest Service land in the mountains to the west of Green Mountain Reservoir.

According to a Twitter post from the Forest Service, the fire is about 200 acres. There are no reports of structures threatened.