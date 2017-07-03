Wildfire sparks in rugged terrain near Kremmling | SummitDaily.com

Wildfire sparks in rugged terrain near Kremmling
Heavy air tankers summoned to battle the Gutzler Fire
July 3, 2017
A new wildfire sprung to life Sunday afternoon in rugged, mountainous terrain near Kremmling.
The Gutzler fire, as officials have named it, is about 14 miles southwest of Kremmling and 9 miles east of the hamlet of State Bridge. The fire is burning on U.S. Forest Service land in the mountains to the west of Green Mountain Reservoir.
According to a Twitter post from the Forest Service, the fire is about 200 acres. There are no reports of structures threatened.
#GutzlerFire is approx. 250 acres. Air activity has ceased for the night. Firefighters monitoring tonight. Updates will continue tomorrow pic.twitter.com/6DlmT5EGIW
— White River Forest (@WhiteRiverNews) July 3, 2017
The Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center, which helps various fire agencies work together, reported on Twitter that two heavy air tankers, four single-engine airtankers and a team of smoke jumpers were ordered to attack the fire.