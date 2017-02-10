Wind-blown wildfires in Boulder County under control after evacuations | SummitDaily.com

Firefighters in Boulder County have gotten a handle on two wildfires Friday morning that prompted the evacuation of nearly 300 homes and burned at least three structures.

The county’s emergency operations center was opened to manage the incidents. Officials say many of the evacuations, which were issued out of an abundance of caution, were lifted by about 11:15 a.m.

“We’re hoping the worst is over,” Cmd. Jeff Satur, of the Longmont Police Department, told reporters at a morning news conference about the fires and strong winds.

