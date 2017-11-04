Winter weather advisory in effect for Summit County, Colorado Rockies

A prolonged storm system will bring snow, and possibly lots of it, to the Summit County-area mountains this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Gore and Elk mountain ranges from 6 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Monday. Total accumulations of 4 to 10 inches of snow are possible, with localized totals potentially reaching 12 inches.

Temperatures will be a key factor in how much snow falls, and where. According to the Weather Service, the revised advisory is for locations 8,500 feet in elevation or higher. Most Summit County towns are at or above that elevation.

Saturday's forecast high temperature for Summit is 34 degrees, with snow likely. The overnight low Saturday will dip well below freezing. Sunday's high temperature in the towns will hit 31 degrees, with an overnight low of 21 degrees.

A chance of rain and snow will persist into the middle of next week, when the temperatures will climb and the sun will come out.

Visit the Summit Daily weather page for updates.