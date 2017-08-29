Woodward Copper to host inaugural WreckTangle Championship Sept. 15

To celebrate the inaugural summer of Woodward Copper's wildly popular WreckTangle challenge course, ninjas of all ages are invited to compete for the title of WreckTangle Champion at Copper Mountain Resort on Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16. The Woodward WreckTangle is made up of 10 obstacles designed to test balance, agility and athleticism of its participants.

"The WreckTangle has been an overwhelming attraction at Copper Mountain this summer," said Chris Stellato, regional marketing supervisor for Woodward. "We've seen kids who make running through the WreckTangle part of their weekly routine right alongside adults who may be first-time visitors to Copper and just want to try it out. It's a very approachable and fun experience for all ages and we can't wait to see the level of competition for the championship."

The Woodward WreckTangle is a ninja obstacle course designed to test athleticism, agility and amusement in both kids and adults. Inspired by Woodward, the WreckTangle leverages the brand's experience in youth lifestyle and action sports like skateboarding, parkour, gymnastics, skiing and snowboarding.

How it works

The format for the Woodward WreckTangle Championship consists of two attempts of completing the course as fast as possible with an electric course timing system used to record individual times. If a participant fails to complete an obstacle and chooses to walk around the obstacle, a 1-minute penalty will be added to their time. The top three contestants with the fastest times from each division will advance to the final round where participants will complete another two attempts for the fastest overall time.

Pro on the scene

A special guest to the championship event is Natalie Duran, an American Ninja Warrior competitor from 2012 and 2016. Duran, a professional rock climber and fitness model, was one of the first women to advance to the Los Angeles finals last year.

"I wish I had something like the Woodward WreckTangle when I was a kid," said Duran. "Before I would get in so much trouble climbing trees, or jumping fences, when all I really wanted was a playground like the Woodward WreckTangle to run, jump, climb and just play to my heart's content."

Competitor info

Participants of the Woodward WreckTangle Championship must be at least 8 years of age by Dec. 31, 2017. For competitors between the ages 8 and 17, there will be a male and female division in each age group. Contestants who are 18 years or older will compete in an open division. Additionally, a Parent+Child Team division invites parents to get in on the action and compete against other parent-child pairs for the best cumulative time.

Registration check-in and WreckTangle warmup will take place on Friday, Sept. 15, from 5-7 p.m. The championship event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, with an awards ceremony to follow. Individual registration is $39 and includes a 2017 WreckTangle Championship t-shirt. For more information and to register, visit WoodwardCopper.com.