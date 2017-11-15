Centura Health: We’re committed to local solutions on health care (column)

Summit County is a wonderful place. Yet the choice to live here can present challenges for locals in sustaining oneself and/or a family within the community. Centura Health – St. Anthony Summit Medical Center understands the difficulty is multifaceted including the high cost of living, lack of high salaried positions, high cost of health care and health insurance, and other factors that pertain to each unique situation.

This is why Centura Health remains dedicated to providing high quality and accessible health care to our community. Through forming community partnerships our goal is to help alleviate the pain of maneuvering through health insurance enrollment, providing options for affordable health insurance, and lowering some outpatient services within St. Anthony Summit Medical Center.

To this end, Centura Health has partnered with and financially supports the Family and Intercultural Resource Center (FIRC) to train extra Insurance Enrollment Specialists during the 2018 health insurance open enrollment period. We are hopeful this additional support for accessing health insurance gives ease to our community. If you are still seeking health insurance, reach out to an enrollment specialist to see what options are the best for you. Call FIRC at 970-262-3888 or visit SummitFirc.com.

In addition, Centura Health has partnered with Bright Health to provide a sustainable and affordable option for health insurance for locals. Bright Health utilizes the Centura Health employed and affiliated network of providers to provide high quality, close-to-home medical care in Summit County. Bright Health is one of the most cost conscious insurance products in Colorado, addressing the needs of a significant vulnerable population in the individual health insurance market. To research their available plans, visit BrightHealthPlan.com.

Finally, understanding the difficulties of high health care costs to the community, St. Anthony Summit Medical Center significantly lowered outpatient imaging prices for x-ray, CT, MRI, ultrasound and mammogram services in 2016 and has maintained that pricing to benefit our community.

Centura Health is a connected community of caregivers on a mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ by caring for those who are ill and by nurturing the health of the people in our communities. Our local teams in Summit County and across Centura Health will continue to be a strong community partner because we understand that in order to treat the mind, body and spirit we have to create new strategies to ease the burden of health care and coverage costs.

Samuel Weller is the director of strategy and ambulatory development for Centura Health's mountain region.