Liddick: Look past Trump’s profane boasts — he’s still the man for the job (column) | SummitDaily.com

Okay, enough. The panting obsession with Donald Trump’s salacious boasts about women, released in a desperate attempt to divert attention away from his ideas for America’s future, should cease.

I understand why Democrats frenetically push the narrative that comments about women’s body parts – which one might hear regularly in any high school locker room, not to mention in the Congressional athletic club or any number of gyms adjacent to Wall Street – are disqualifying for high office. This argument, seized by Democrats and by Mr. Trump’s opponents in the Democrat stenographic pool known as the media, as well as in the ranks of the Republican establishment, seeks to divert attention from Mr. Trump’s ideas, which threaten to give him victory over his tired, robotic opponent who offers only more of yesterday’s failures. But diversion is the stock-in-trade of the stage magician and the pickpocket, not one who would return this nation to preeminent status in the world.

So first, a word to those who, like Captain Renault in “Casablanca,” were “…shocked, shocked to discover…” that powerful men use foul language too: Remember that Donald Trump was caught in a boy’s club boast about behavior Bill Clinton actually did – while in the White House.

Second, a show of hands: anyone ever exaggerated their romantic successes among friends? To most of those sitting on their hands: don’t lie. Of course we do. We’re guys. We’d never really do the stuff that the Donald was on about – but we’d lie about it, given the right circumstances.

Third, the whole business is a smoke screen. When all is said and done, Russia is still in the Crimea, looking at the rest of the Ukraine and licking its chops. China is still building its artificial island fortresses in the South China Sea. Iran and North Korea are still experimenting with nuclear and ballistic missile technology, passing notes like fifth-graders when the teacher’s back is turned. And ISIS still wouldn’t mind murdering us all in our beds.

Fourth, this kerfuffle changes nothing. Whether the Republican establishment, which has scattered like a flock of spooked chickens, figures out a way to dump Trump or not, 90 million working-age Americans will still not be seeking employment. Home ownership will still be near a 48-year low. 47 million Americans will still be in poverty – a number that hasn’t moved in years. 42 million Americans will still be on food stamps, an increase of about 85% since 2009. Wages will still be lower than they were in 2009.

Fifth and most importantly, if Donald Trump is removed by hook or crook or if he is defeated due to interparty collusion, misrepresentation and outright lying, it will only fuel the rage already prevalent in the large number of Americans who follow the rules; who love their country; who work for a living, open businesses, grow our food and build our stuff.

Donald Trump appealed to these people because he knew they were both weary and angry: worn out from paying taxes to support those whose connections or numbers granted them access to the public trough; tired of waiting for promised help that never arrived. Sick of being patronized by a bicoastal elite who claim to know better than they not only how their money should be spent, but how they should live their lives and what they should think about the values they had embraced from their youth. Fed up with being depicted in the popular culture as a bunch of unlettered, unsophisticated, prejudiced boobs. He asked for their support and they responded overwhelmingly, pushing him to the forefront over his more polished, more politically connected competition. They are his, and he, theirs. His removal or defeat by political trickery will only fan the coals of their resentment and fury, until it blazes white-hot.

Which is what really matters. Two Americas are contending in this election: the America of the connected, the well-heeled, the sophisticated, the elites; and the other America, defined as everyone who isn’t one of these. The former is smug, self-assured that their latest gimmicks and diversions will bring them victory and certain the rubes of the heartland will simply accept being flimflammed. The latter seethes, knowing that they are on the brink of once again being dismissed. And since they are those who tend the engines of the economy, fight the wars, fix what’s broken, police the streets and feed us all, the country’s leaders should think hard about the long-term effects of ignoring their anger in service of their own narrow and immediate self-interest.

Sometimes the best-laid plan bites back. Hard.

Morgan Liddick writes a weekly column for the Summit Daily.