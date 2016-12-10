Littwin: Fever is gone; world is still upside down (column) | SummitDaily.com

Littwin: Fever is gone; world is still upside down (column)
December 10, 2016
Careful readers may have noticed I haven’t written this past week. I’ve been out sick, coughing and wheezing and fearful that I had come down with a fatal case of Trumpitis. It turned out only to have been bronchitis, which in some cases, it seems, can be cured with a little less chicken soup and a lot more antibiotics. Science, huh?
Let’s just say I’m glad I was able to get the drugs before the new FDA director gets in. (According to reports, the leading candidate is Jim O’Neill, a Peter Thiel buddy, who apparently believes that the FDA should work only on proving whether drugs are safe, but not on whether they actually work. You see, that’s for the consumers/chumps to determine and, believe me, that’s not his wackiest take on medical science. Read on and you may see a trend developing.)
Read the full column at the Colorado Independent.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Columns
- Romine: Timberline pledges to stand with the community (column)
- Liddick: Art of the deal and war (column)
- Mountain Law: Is it against the law in Colorado to leave a child unattended in a motor vehicle?
- Walking our Faith: Seeking peace in the whirlwind of Christmas (column)
- Holbrook: Let us wake up, let us see what we can learn (column)
Trending Sitewide
- Summit County locals open French-inspired bistro on Breckenridge Main St.
- Merchants in Breckenridge to pay for customer parking validations
- Housing Divided, Part 12: Renters vulnerable in disputes with landlords
- Chairlift speed dating event at Loveland Ski Area Saturday
- Summit County weather forecast calls for steady snow throughout weekend