Walking Our Faith: Believing others love you takes a leap of trust (column) | SummitDaily.com

During confession one morning, Father Joe suggested I work on two things:

First, that I need to trust God. Second, I need to experience God’s love and believe in its reliability.

It turns out that Father Joe is in good company. Saint Paul shared the same desire for the young church in Ephesus.

I have been reading Ephesians 3:14-20 aloud every day for the past month. With one important change to make it even more personal. This is what I read to myself every morning:

When I think of the wisdom and scope of his plan, I fall down on my knees and pray to the Father of all the great family of God…that out of his glorious, unlimited resources he will give me the mighty inner strengthening of his Holy Spirit. And I pray that Christ will be more and more at home in my heart, living within me as I trust in him. May my roots go down deep into the soil of God’s marvelous love; and may I be able to feel and understand, as all God’s children should, how long, how wide, how deep, and how high his love really is; and to experience this love for myself, though it is so great that I will never see the end of it or fully know or understand it. And so at last I will be filled up with God himself. Now glory be to God, who by his mighty power at work within me is able to do far more than I would ever dare to ask or even dream of—infinitely beyond my highest prayers, desires, thoughts, or hopes. (Ephesians 3:14-20)

I change Saint Paul’s second person “you” to first person “I” because I want the desire to experience of God’s love to become ingrained in every cell of my person.

At the same time, until I trust God loves me, my trust in God will not be authentic.

“For I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord. They are plans for good and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.” (Jeremiah 29:11)

If I am to believe in the goodness of God’s plans, my trust in God must be strong enough to endure disappointment when I don’t understand an outcome that is different than what I prayed for, a healing that didn’t come, a job that was lost, a loved one who walks away.

My trust in God will not withstand the storm unless, as Saint Paul says, “my roots go down deep into the soil of God’s marvelous love”.

“For God loved the world so much that he gave his only Son so that anyone who believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16)

The words of this verse are familiar, most of us memorized its singsong rhythm as children.

But I can only appreciate the gift of love behind these words, when I accept how important it is to God that I receive his love, first.

Once we understand ‘how deep, and how high his love really is and experience this love for ourselves, [we will] at last be filled up with God himself.’

My experience of God’s love is still at the head level not the heart level so I don’t have an epiphany to share with you yet.

Except that this pursuit has brought me into an intimate conversation with God, which has deepened my relationship, and my faith. And I learn attentiveness and how to sit with my heart. Much like the anticipation that we are called to during Advent.

I am sure God’s love is waiting for me.

Celebrate Christmas in the Community

Dec. 18: Christmas Cantata at Father Dyer on Sunday, Dec. 18th at 9:00 am It will be a service of carols with a string trio and professional singers. A light brunch in Fellowship Hall will follow the service.

Dec. 23: Join Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 89 Smith Ranch Rd. north of Silverthorne, for their service or readings and carols. St. Dunstan’s Anglican Church and Our Lady of Peace invite all members of the community to join this joint service.