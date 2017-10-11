Fixler: A bittersweet walk down the Summit (column)

Hello, my name is Kevin Fixler and I'm a reporter for the Summit Daily News.

That's an introduction I've sent out more times than I could even count over the past two years — perhaps you've received it yourself at one point or another. It's been a source of pride for me to put that name behind my own and represent this publication during that period, which is precisely why writing that sentence for the very last time is so hard.

Indeed, my stay here in the county and my home state has for now come to a close as I pursue the next chapter of my journalism career. After getting to know this community so intimately during that stint, though, it definitely makes turning the page bittersweet and I will forever be grateful for the chance to play some tiny role in its progression.

We've done great things together, Summit. And I do want to emphasize together.

A reporter is only as good as the people who reach out, speak up and are willing to freely give of their time and energy to question, advance and inform. Without the support and trust of those around and in the know, performing the duty is simply impossible.

From the moment I arrived in this role in our special place in Colorado, I've felt genuinely embraced. I didn't grow up in Summit, but I can say with certainty this community helped raise me.

Like the list of those I'd need to personally thank for that reception, the number of highlights is overwhelming to even consider. And sure, there have been real challenges along the way, too, but it's been those relationships as well as that willingness to occasionally have tough conversations and read difficult stories to lend honest feedback that I've always appreciated about the area I've also called home.

Holding firm to the leave-no-trace principles on our beloved trails and mountains, I've done my darndest to exit every location I've been in better shape than how I found it. So if I've somehow humbly managed to do it during my tenure in the county and at the Summit Daily, then I carry forward with that as an absolute victory.

Hailing from the Front Range, I consistently dreamed of one day living in Breckenridge, not ever believing I could actually figure out a way to accomplish it. Having now pulled that off, these two years will be an experience this city boy will constantly treasure as I attempt to make new memories in California's Bay Area that live up to all Summit had to offer.

Thank you all once more. I'm off to continue the pursuit of giving voice to the otherwise vulnerable, speak truth to power and hopefully meet the next group of amazing people to share their personal stories of triumph and tragedy that connect us all — as well as truly make life worth living.

Kevin Fixler was a reporter with the Summit Daily since November 2015.