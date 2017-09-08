Hey, Spike! comments on Labor Day people and weather

Labor Day weekend weather on The Summit in 2017 has to rank as the finest — all three days' worth — that four decades of memory can serve.

We saw plenty of faces making the most of the holiday.

Among those were Sylvia RJ Scott, now of Denver, who used to live in the Kingdom of Breckenridge, starting back in the '70s, when she was a seamstress.

Making a stop at the 42nd Annual Gathering at the Great Divide Mountain Art Festival, Sylvia recalled those early days when she and Miss Mary and Carole Scott were buddies.

"It was so wonderful to see you after all these years, and all those times at the Whale's Tail (now the Blue Stag)," Sylvia writes in a follow-up telling about her old rental house on South French Street, a tiny abode offered to her for $25k and she could not make ownership happen.

The little house has seen many changes over the decades. County records show it now has a $1 million plus value and is owned by a corporation based in Oklahoma.

It presents one of those "woulda-coulda-shoulda" pictures in the mind.

Sylvia sent a couple of pics — then and now — Spike!'s way.

"Here are the recent pictures of my house at 202 French St., in Breckenridge," she notes. "Then I found a picture I took in about 1978, I believe. I can't remember the couple's name who bought it. They painted it and then added onto the back. You can see part of it. The woman was about our age and a chef in town. There was a storage shed in back and there was a lot of property between the house and shed — definitely enough to expand out. The empty lot next door was quite large also."

Here she describes the layout of the house, which got its start in 1896:

"The driveway was on the right where the side door is; we used the side door because the front door was blocked off from inside. The side opened into a small kitchen that was big enough for a table and two chairs, stove and oven, kitchen sink, refrigerator and cabinets for dishes and food. The bathroom was next to the kitchen."

In her recollection, Sylvia offers more insight of the site:

"The lot next to the house on the right was empty. That gave a bit more room for the driveway. The house on the left was owned by a ski patrolman who lived in it during the winter and in the summer crewed a sailboat. I don't remember his name. Kris Highland told me that over the years it was a rental and pretty messed up. I'll see if I can get an original picture from Fred Schwacke. He had it before I did which would have been like late '60s."

Public docs now show the house to be a three-bedroom/three-bath residence covering 1,338 square feet.

Today, Sylvia is a founder of Girl's C.E.O. Connection™ — Girls Creating Enterprising Organizations. And with Nashley Ruiz she's co-author of a soon-to-be released book: "Realizing a Vision, Your Toolkit for Success. Words of Wisdom for Young Female Entrepreneurs."

Her website is: GirlsCEOConnection.com

Sylvia is also found on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.

Come Nov. 16, Sylvia will be an ambassador to Women's Entrepeneurship Day. That link is: WomensEDay.org.

Meanwhile, among the many others we chatted with include:

Karen Lampe and Matt Michaels, Nick and Mary Logan with daughter Dori and husband Justin, Amy Krause, Mark Anesti and Judy Campbell, Len and Sandy Rhodes, Darren Skanson and Gregg Hansen, Cindy Beer and Paul Austin, Nick Payne, Dave and Diane Reiter, Guilloume and Claudio Perez-Zapata, Barb Holloway, Daniel and Barbara Marcus-McKenna, Bruce Taylor, Dana Echols, Michael Stipek, Doug Tomlinson, Bruce White, Lemonshakers Tom and Jan Hannan, Dick and Mary and Tina Cunningham, Steve and Sandee Smith, John Morse and Mary Kay of Fredricksburg, Texas; Danielle Dugas and Ron Schuyler and kids Quinn and Sula (back from several years in northern Spain); Jim and Maryann Annunziata, Steve and Pattay Taylor, Sylvia Scott, Mary and Harold Wilson, Dave Patterson, Russ and Linda Nelson, Gary and Barbara Patterson, Lauren Fisher and Steve Kurtz, Bill, Cynthia, Austin, Colin and Micah Starr; Gretchen Abernathy, Tom Neils, Jeannie and John Gerlach, Renee and Norm Stoller, Kay and Bill Henkhaus, Dawn and Ron Pfeiffer from Greeley, Judy and Sam Roach, Hilary Chu and Ric Rixon, Cheri Breeman and Ellie?, Judy Prager of Boulder and Brooklyn; Sylvia Pozezanac from Manhattan; Chief District Judge Mark and Holly Thompson, Trygve Berge, Brenda Herman, Liz and Mark McManis, Marge Seaborne and Bill Hyde, Copperites Dan and Connie Owens, Maureen Nichols, Robin and Patty Theobald, Jan and Pat Butler, Randy Smith, Annie Reichel, Linda Simon and Jimbo Deines, Karen Jo and Phil Barker, and Rob Philippe and daughter Talya.

Miles F. Porter IV, nicknamed "Spike," a Coloradan since 1949, is an Army veteran, former hardrock miner, graduate of Adams State College, and a local since 1982. An award-winning investigative reporter, he and wife Mary E. Staby owned newspapers here for 20 years. Email your social info to milesfporteriv@aol.com