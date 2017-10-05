How can the community get involved in energy efficiency?

Dear Eartha,

I heard some buzz this week about an energy efficiency day. What can I do to partake in energy efficiency here in Summit?

Patti, Frisco

Thank you for you timely question this week. National Energy Efficiency Day was indeed this week, and the intention behind it is to mobilize businesses, utilities and individuals into adopting and promoting energy efficiency. Energy Efficiency Day is a big day for the energy community and a reminder to us all that we have the power and responsibility to adopt energy efficiency into our lives.

Energy conservation and efficiency are vital steps towards combating massive global concerns such as climate change. While some people may disassociate an issue as wide-reaching as climate change with everyday life, Energy Efficiency Day asks us to reconsider this notion. Much like our BeLocal campaign at HC3, Energy Efficiency Day connects the dots between large global issues and local opportunities to take action and reduce our energy footprint. If you live in Summit County, there are always ways for you to save energy and increase your energy efficiency.

The High Country Conservation Center is excited to be Summit County's one-stop shop for all your energy-related questions. Whether you own a local business or rent a small apartment, we have programs that can help you save energy and resources. For our local businesses interested in becoming more sustainable, we offer our no-cost Resource Wise business program. For our local residents, we offer a comprehensive energy efficiency program. Home energy efficiency begins with an energy assessment, where we identify inefficiencies and recommend specific efficiency improvements for your home. For a limited time, we are offering 20 free LED bulbs and free water conservation products to anyone who signs up to get an energy assessment at their Summit County home.

Recommended Stories For You

In celebration of Energy Efficiency Day, stop by the HC3 office today at 176 Lake Dillon Drive to learn how you can do your part to reduce your footprint, and snag a free LED bulb and some water efficiency products. With or without a comprehensive energy assessment at your property, you can always start saving energy by tackling some low-hanging fruit. Begin by upgrading your lighting to LED bulbs. LED bulbs significantly reduce energy consumption and last far longer than compact fluorescent and incandescent lighting. Additionally, the cost of LED lighting technology has fallen so low that you'll usually see a return on your investment within months. The next step should be upgrading your thermostat to a programmable model that boosts efficiency by lowering the indoor temperature in your home automatically when you are away at work.

Even without an energy assessment, you can replace the worn weather-stripping on your exterior doors to reduce those pesky air leaks. As for your water heater, you can wrap it in a blanket of fiberglass insulation, or simply start by turning down the temperature to the lowest setting. Often, if you used hot water at the temperature it comes out of your heater at, you would end up burning your skin — the hot water that used plenty of energy to get super-hot, ends up getting mixed with cold water to make it manageable when you wash your hands or take a shower.

Energy efficiency can sometimes seem too big or difficult for us to wrap our heads around. We may think that our homes are what they are, and use what they use with regard to energy. It's important to realize that sometimes the smallest fixes make the biggest difference, and that we can all make small tweaks in our lives to contribute positively to energy conservation. Visit EnergyEfficiencyDay.org for more information, or stop by our office today to explore ways in which you can take the next step.

Ask Eartha Steward is written by the staff at the High Country Conservation Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to waste reduction and resource conservation. Submit questions to Eartha at info@highcountryconservation.org.