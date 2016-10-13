 Letters to the Editor | SummitDaily.com

Letters to the Editor

October 13, 2016 — Amendment 71 takes power from the people Re: “Colorado Amendment 71 tries to cut down on constitutional red tape,” Oct. 4. I disagree with (County Commissioner) Dan Gibb’s claim that Summit County voters “don’t have a say” regarding the initiative process. Further, stating Amendment 71 […]

Learn more »

Summit Daily letters: Addressing Morgan Liddick’s defense of Trump

October 11, 2016 — Carey for district attorney My name is Barry Kittay and I am writing this letter in support of Bruce Carey, a fellow veteran, for district attorney of the 5th Judicial District, which includes Eagle, Summit, Lake and Clear Creek counties. I am a United States […]

Learn more »

Summit Daily letters: Political endorsements and Trump takeaways

October 10, 2016 — Clinton’s corruption overshadows Trump’s crassness As a wife and mother of a teenage daughter, I find Donald Trump’s comments sickening. But I’m not looking for a President to share a beer with me. If I was, I would be throwing my vote away on one […]

Learn more »

Summit Daily letters: ColoradoCare, Breckenridge parking and government spending

October 7, 2016 — ColoradoCare is conjecture, hope and hyperbole What concerns me the most about Amendment 69 is that much of the positive things said ColoradoCare are not in the amendment. So first and foremost, I think you should encourage your readers to read the amendment and test […]

Learn more »

Summit Daily letters: Amendment 71 and solving Breckenridge parking puzzle

October 4, 2016 — Amendment 71 denies citizens access to government This battle has little to do with rural versus metropolitan politics and it has everything to do with government and corporate interests depriving you of your rights. Look at Lafayette, Boulder, Fort Collins, Broomfield, El Paso County, Longmont […]

Learn more »

Summit Daily letters: Vail Resorts supports school funding measures

October 3, 2016 — Vail Resorts supports school funding measures At Vail Resorts, we believe that supporting world-class education is equally important to operating our world-class resorts. It is critical that we come together as a community to support the children, families and teachers who live and work in […]

Learn more »

Summit Daily letters: Is there life before death?

September 27, 2016 — Is there life before death? It seems like there is always some special observance around the corner. There is even a World Day for Farmed Animals. It’s observed fittingly on Oct. 2 (Gandhi’s birthday). It’s intended to memorialize the tens of billions of animals abused […]

Learn more »

Summit Daily letters: Dillon’s outsized amphitheater project

September 26, 2016 — Dillon’s outsized amphitheater project I must say I was quite surprised by the magnitude of the proposed Dillon amphitheater project. I was on town council when the current facility was implemented in partnership with the Lake Dillon Foundation of the Performing Arts. The plan was […]

Learn more »

Letters: Breck Ski Resort COO talks parking improvements, Frisco residents concerned over zoning

September 25, 2016 — Trust is a two-way street I have been a part of Breckenridge Ski Resort and the Breckenridge community for 20 years. Throughout that time, I have heard how community members want to hold the ski resort “accountable” or how important it is that people could […]

Learn more »

September 23, 2016 — Health care bait and switch There have been some articles in response to ColoradoCare that are interesting to me. I agree that it would be nice to fix the health care system. The opponents say that it will lower cost and it will give better […]

Learn more »

Summit Daily letters: The side effects of ColoradoCare

September 20, 2016 — The side effects of ColoradoCare As with any new proposal, there are always unexpected side effects. Regarding providers, there is no guarantee they will accept ColoradoCare insurance. They are not obligated to agree to the lower single-payer compensation. This means Coloradans will be paying for […]

Learn more »

Summit Daily letters: Vote no on physician-assisted suicide in Colorado

September 19, 2016 — Vote no on physician-assisted suicide One of the most important things I learned in medical practice was that the physician treats and God heals. As a family practitioner in the Air Force flight surgeon’s office, and as an ophthalmic surgeon, my life was spent serving […]

Learn more »

Summit Daily letters: Summit County pediatrician supports ColoradoCare

September 16, 2016 — Summit County pediatrician supports ColoradoCare A weight has been lifted off my shoulders! I now qualify for Medicare! I no longer have to worry about medical bankruptcy or draining my retirement and savings for huge medical expenses. I wish everyone could feel as good as […]

Learn more »

Summit Daily letters: A case against Summit County shut-downs

September 15, 2016 — Defense bill rider an attack on endangered species I totally agree with Garett Reppenhagen’s Sept. 11 article on the sage-grouse rider some are trying to attach to the National Defense Authorization Act. This provision has nothing to do with national security or military readiness and […]

Learn more »

Summit Daily letters: ColoradoCare supporters can’t answer the tough questions

September 13, 2016 — ColoradoCare supporters can’t answer the tough questions Re: Susan Knopf’s Sept. 5 article, “Slaying the myths around ColoradoCare and single-payer health care.” I would like to take a closer look at those claims made by Susan and offer an objective response. My opinions are based […]

Learn more »

Summit Daily letters: The trials, troubles and tribulations of the triathlon

September 12, 2016 — The trials, troubles and tribulations of the triathlon It is extremely difficult to accept being treated as a second-class citizen after living here and paying taxes for 20 years. We’ve enjoyed Colorado since the 1970s when we came for the summer with two kids and […]

Learn more »

Letter: Who’s trustworthy?

September 11, 2016 — Speaker Paul Ryan recently criticized the timing of the FBI’s release of information about its interview with Hillary Clinton, claiming that the timing was deliberately done on the Friday before Labor Day, calling it “the most buried time you could ever put out a story.” […]

Learn more »

Summit Daily letters: ColoradoCare not the health care solution

September 10, 2016 — One year ago my family and I made the move to Breckenridge. Our move was possible, in part, thanks to the Affordable Care Act (ACA). As a self-employed consultant, my family and I had been dependent upon health insurance through my husband’s employer. Without it, […]

Learn more »

Letter: Aspen should work better for all of us

September 9, 2016 — Having first moved to Aspen in 1989 and then back here full time with my family in 2008, I have read and heard a lot of absurd actions taken by the public employees of Aspen and its code and building department. The headline story Thursday […]

Learn more »

Summit Daily letters: Fighting against the fear-mongerers (column)

September 6, 2016 — Fighting against the fear-mongerers Well, let’s see if we can’t get ahead of Morgan Liddick’s frightening offering for this week; for surely he will regale us with another horror story about how the world will come to an end if Hillary Clinton becomes our forty-fifth […]

Learn more »