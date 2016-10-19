 Letters to the Editor | SummitDaily.com

Letters to the Editor

Summit Daily letters: A Democrat rallies for Republican Woodman

October 19, 2016 — Crossing party lines to elect the best candidate for sheriff Yes, I will admit it — proudly admit it. I am a Democrat. I will also admit since the age I was old enough to cast my first vote, I have pretty much voted the […]

Summit Daily letters: Re-elect Thomas Davidson as county commissioner

October 18, 2016 — Re-elect Thomas Davidson as county commissioner As a working mother, and someone who has spent the better part of a decade working with other local working families, I know that it’s incredibly difficult to work, play and raise a family in Summit County. The trifecta […]

October 17, 2016 — Problem-solving courts, a modern approach to justice As a community we need to celebrate our success stories and raise awareness in order to have even greater success. One big success story is the stories of each and every person who has had the privilege of […]

Summit Daily letters: Support for Woodman, Baumgardner and ColoradoCare

October 16, 2016 — Woodman the top pick for sheriff Back in May of this year our county commissioners had to choose an interim sheriff. They unanimously agreed to pick Jamie FitzSimons to serve as interim sheriff, over retired chief of police Mark Handschmidt, and undersheriff Derek Woodman. There […]

Carlson: Support Millie Hamner’s re-election (letter)

October 15, 2016 — Support Millie Hamner’s re-election As the election draws closer, the noise surrounding the presidential race has drowned out some of the important state and local races that we will be voting on this year. Among these is the Colorado House District 61 race. The incumbent, […]

Summit Daily letters: Doctors against Amendment 69

October 14, 2016 — Doctors against Amendment 69 Re: Dr. Christine Ebert-Santos’ letter to the editor on Oct. 11. The four of us sponsored the informational event opposing Amendment 69 on Tuesday evening out of a deep concern that Amendment 69 will do lasting damage to the quality of […]

Summit Daily letters: Amendment 71 doesn’t empower the people

October 13, 2016 — Re: “Colorado Amendment 71 tries to cut down on constitutional red tape,” Oct. 4. I disagree with (County Commissioner) Dan Gibb’s claim that Summit County voters “don’t have a say” regarding the initiative process. Further, stating Amendment 71 has bipartisan support neglects the fact that […]

Summit Daily letters: Addressing Morgan Liddick’s defense of Trump

October 11, 2016 — Carey for district attorney My name is Barry Kittay and I am writing this letter in support of Bruce Carey, a fellow veteran, for district attorney of the 5th Judicial District, which includes Eagle, Summit, Lake and Clear Creek counties. I am a United States […]

Summit Daily letters: Political endorsements and Trump takeaways

October 10, 2016 — Clinton’s corruption overshadows Trump’s crassness As a wife and mother of a teenage daughter, I find Donald Trump’s comments sickening. But I’m not looking for a President to share a beer with me. If I was, I would be throwing my vote away on one […]

Summit Daily letters: ColoradoCare, Breckenridge parking and government spending

October 7, 2016 — ColoradoCare is conjecture, hope and hyperbole What concerns me the most about Amendment 69 is that much of the positive things said ColoradoCare are not in the amendment. So first and foremost, I think you should encourage your readers to read the amendment and test […]

Summit Daily letters: Amendment 71 and solving Breckenridge parking puzzle

October 4, 2016 — Amendment 71 denies citizens access to government This battle has little to do with rural versus metropolitan politics and it has everything to do with government and corporate interests depriving you of your rights. Look at Lafayette, Boulder, Fort Collins, Broomfield, El Paso County, Longmont […]

Summit Daily letters: Vail Resorts supports school funding measures

October 3, 2016 — Vail Resorts supports school funding measures At Vail Resorts, we believe that supporting world-class education is equally important to operating our world-class resorts. It is critical that we come together as a community to support the children, families and teachers who live and work in […]

Summit Daily letters: Is there life before death?

September 27, 2016 — Is there life before death? It seems like there is always some special observance around the corner. There is even a World Day for Farmed Animals. It’s observed fittingly on Oct. 2 (Gandhi’s birthday). It’s intended to memorialize the tens of billions of animals abused […]

Summit Daily letters: Dillon’s outsized amphitheater project

September 26, 2016 — Dillon’s outsized amphitheater project I must say I was quite surprised by the magnitude of the proposed Dillon amphitheater project. I was on town council when the current facility was implemented in partnership with the Lake Dillon Foundation of the Performing Arts. The plan was […]

Letters: Breck Ski Resort COO talks parking improvements, Frisco residents concerned over zoning

September 25, 2016 — Trust is a two-way street I have been a part of Breckenridge Ski Resort and the Breckenridge community for 20 years. Throughout that time, I have heard how community members want to hold the ski resort “accountable” or how important it is that people could […]

Summit Daily Letters: bait and switch

September 23, 2016 — Health care bait and switch There have been some articles in response to ColoradoCare that are interesting to me. I agree that it would be nice to fix the health care system. The opponents say that it will lower cost and it will give better […]

Summit Daily letters: The side effects of ColoradoCare

September 20, 2016 — The side effects of ColoradoCare As with any new proposal, there are always unexpected side effects. Regarding providers, there is no guarantee they will accept ColoradoCare insurance. They are not obligated to agree to the lower single-payer compensation. This means Coloradans will be paying for […]

Summit Daily letters: Vote no on physician-assisted suicide in Colorado

September 19, 2016 — Vote no on physician-assisted suicide One of the most important things I learned in medical practice was that the physician treats and God heals. As a family practitioner in the Air Force flight surgeon’s office, and as an ophthalmic surgeon, my life was spent serving […]

Summit Daily letters: Summit County pediatrician supports ColoradoCare

September 16, 2016 — Summit County pediatrician supports ColoradoCare A weight has been lifted off my shoulders! I now qualify for Medicare! I no longer have to worry about medical bankruptcy or draining my retirement and savings for huge medical expenses. I wish everyone could feel as good as […]

Summit Daily letters: A case against Summit County shut-downs

September 15, 2016 — Defense bill rider an attack on endangered species I totally agree with Garett Reppenhagen’s Sept. 11 article on the sage-grouse rider some are trying to attach to the National Defense Authorization Act. This provision has nothing to do with national security or military readiness and […]

