Letters to the Editor | SummitDaily.com

Letters to the Editor

October 28, 2016 — Health care a right, not a privilege I’m an Englishman living in Breckenridge; we chose to make our home here a little over two years ago. I – like those born in every other developed country on this planet – have been accustomed to health […]

Summit Daily letters: More political letters than you can shake a ski at

October 26, 2016 — Vote yes on ColoradoCare In the news this week is the nationwide double digit price hike for health insurance. But don’t worry, with government subsidies you can pay as little at $75 a month, as long as you don’t mind high deductibles, copays and coinsurance. […]

Summit Daily letters: Dan Gibbs makes case for the ‘Raise the Bar’ amendment

October 25, 2016 — Vote to ‘Raise the Bar’ Every election year, Colorado voters face tough ballot questions reflecting the latest ideas and policy proposals. Because Colorado has the easiest constitution to amend in the country, in-state and out-of-state interests alike look to test their ideas on our ballot. […]

Summit Daily letters: Family & Intercultural Resource Center endorses 3A, 3B and 5A

October 24, 2016 — Family & Intercultural Resource Center endorses 3A, 3B and 5A The Family & Intercultural Resource Center (FIRC) Board of Directors is endorsing the 3A, 3B and 5A initiatives in this election. We believe having strong schools and attainable housing are fundamental to the success of […]

Summit Daily letters: What do federal income taxes pay for?

October 22, 2016 — What do federal income taxes pay for? Former Supreme Court Justice Holmes called taxes “the price that citizens pay for life in a civilized society.” Defense spends more than $700 billion per year on military and national security-related expenses, approximately 20 percent of the budget. […]

Summit Daily letters: Former DA Mark Hulbert endorses Bruce Carey

October 21, 2016 — Former DA Hulbert endorses Bruce Carey The District Attorney’s Office in Eagle, Summit, Lake and Clear Creek counties is a disaster and it has caused public safety to suffer. That is why I am endorsing Bruce Carey for district attorney. As your district attorney for […]

Summit Daily letters: A Democrat rallies for Republican Woodman

October 19, 2016 — Crossing party lines to elect the best candidate for sheriff Yes, I will admit it — proudly admit it. I am a Democrat. I will also admit since the age I was old enough to cast my first vote, I have pretty much voted the […]

Summit Daily letters: Re-elect Thomas Davidson as county commissioner

October 18, 2016 — Re-elect Thomas Davidson as county commissioner As a working mother, and someone who has spent the better part of a decade working with other local working families, I know that it’s incredibly difficult to work, play and raise a family in Summit County. The trifecta […]

Summit Daily letters: Problem-solving courts, a modern approach to justice

October 17, 2016 — Problem-solving courts, a modern approach to justice As a community we need to celebrate our success stories and raise awareness in order to have even greater success. One big success story is the stories of each and every person who has had the privilege of […]

Summit Daily letters: Support for Woodman, Baumgardner and ColoradoCare

October 16, 2016 — Woodman the top pick for sheriff Back in May of this year our county commissioners had to choose an interim sheriff. They unanimously agreed to pick Jamie FitzSimons to serve as interim sheriff, over retired chief of police Mark Handschmidt, and undersheriff Derek Woodman. There […]

Carlson: Support Millie Hamner’s re-election (letter)

October 15, 2016 — Support Millie Hamner’s re-election As the election draws closer, the noise surrounding the presidential race has drowned out some of the important state and local races that we will be voting on this year. Among these is the Colorado House District 61 race. The incumbent, […]

Summit Daily letters: Doctors against Amendment 69

October 14, 2016 — Doctors against Amendment 69 Re: Dr. Christine Ebert-Santos’ letter to the editor on Oct. 11. The four of us sponsored the informational event opposing Amendment 69 on Tuesday evening out of a deep concern that Amendment 69 will do lasting damage to the quality of […]

Summit Daily letters: Amendment 71 doesn’t empower the people

October 13, 2016 — Re: “Colorado Amendment 71 tries to cut down on constitutional red tape,” Oct. 4. I disagree with (County Commissioner) Dan Gibb’s claim that Summit County voters “don’t have a say” regarding the initiative process. Further, stating Amendment 71 has bipartisan support neglects the fact that […]

Summit Daily letters: Addressing Morgan Liddick’s defense of Trump

October 11, 2016 — Carey for district attorney My name is Barry Kittay and I am writing this letter in support of Bruce Carey, a fellow veteran, for district attorney of the 5th Judicial District, which includes Eagle, Summit, Lake and Clear Creek counties. I am a United States […]

Summit Daily letters: Political endorsements and Trump takeaways

October 10, 2016 — Clinton’s corruption overshadows Trump’s crassness As a wife and mother of a teenage daughter, I find Donald Trump’s comments sickening. But I’m not looking for a President to share a beer with me. If I was, I would be throwing my vote away on one […]

Summit Daily letters: ColoradoCare, Breckenridge parking and government spending

October 7, 2016 — ColoradoCare is conjecture, hope and hyperbole What concerns me the most about Amendment 69 is that much of the positive things said ColoradoCare are not in the amendment. So first and foremost, I think you should encourage your readers to read the amendment and test […]

Summit Daily letters: Amendment 71 and solving Breckenridge parking puzzle

October 4, 2016 — Amendment 71 denies citizens access to government This battle has little to do with rural versus metropolitan politics and it has everything to do with government and corporate interests depriving you of your rights. Look at Lafayette, Boulder, Fort Collins, Broomfield, El Paso County, Longmont […]

Summit Daily letters: Vail Resorts supports school funding measures

October 3, 2016 — Vail Resorts supports school funding measures At Vail Resorts, we believe that supporting world-class education is equally important to operating our world-class resorts. It is critical that we come together as a community to support the children, families and teachers who live and work in […]

Summit Daily letters: Is there life before death?

September 27, 2016 — Is there life before death? It seems like there is always some special observance around the corner. There is even a World Day for Farmed Animals. It’s observed fittingly on Oct. 2 (Gandhi’s birthday). It’s intended to memorialize the tens of billions of animals abused […]

Summit Daily letters: Dillon’s outsized amphitheater project

September 26, 2016 — Dillon’s outsized amphitheater project I must say I was quite surprised by the magnitude of the proposed Dillon amphitheater project. I was on town council when the current facility was implemented in partnership with the Lake Dillon Foundation of the Performing Arts. The plan was […]

