Letters to the Editor | SummitDaily.com

Liddick's analysis fails to address key realities Contrary to the title, Mr. Liddick's column yesterday, "What the Trump election was and wasn't," did little to shed any real analysis on the recent election results. Instead of debunking some of the Democratic post-election analysis, Mr. Liddick […]

Summit Daily letters: Stand strong against acts of hate Questions surrounding 3A & 3B I am all for supporting and voting for education. We continue to sponsor scholarships here in Summit County and back where I went to school. However, I have questions about the combined economics surrounding Issues 3A & 3B. Issue 3A […]

Summit Daily letters: A message to undecided voters A message to undecided voters As I go around the county to get out the vote, there is a lack of enthusiasm for the Presidential election based on undecided voters this late in the game. This is what I want to say to voters who […]

Summit Daily letters: In support of Derek Woodman for sheriff In support of Derek Woodman I would respectfully urge the eligible voters of Summit County to pause for a moment in this busy election process to carefully consider the candidates for the office of sheriff. Having lived in Summit County for some forty years, I […]

Summit Daily letters: Love your neighbor, despite the toxic politcal rhetoric Love your neighbor On Friday night, Oct 28, we were roused by a commotion in our otherwise quiet Frisco neighborhood with several police cruisers arriving with their lights flashing. Someone had thrown a rock through our neighbor's living room window. It turns out this was […]

Summit Daily letters: Wallace challenges Summit Daily endorsement Wallace challenges Summit Daily endorsement Yes, I am very disappointed in the Summit Daily endorsement for county commissioner. Not that I was not the endorsee (although I feel I deserve it), but because the editor(s) of a supposedly "fair" paper who made the endorsement did […]

Letters: Transportation, school funding and the tobacco tax Where's the marijuana money? Please research this, as we were all led to believe that by legalizing pot our schools would hugely benefit so we voted to legalize pot. Now there is practically a pot store on every street corner, yet we are being asked […]

Letters to the editor: Candidate endorsements, paid parking and voter information Why I voted for Amendment 69 even though it will hurt me A week ago, upon coming home from a road trip to Utah to explore the glories of our National Parks, I was excited to find my ballot in the mailbox. What a wonderfully […]

Letters: Supporting the candidates for sheriff, district attorney Woodman would bring expertise to sheriff's office I have known Undersheriff Derek Woodman for the past 26 years. Our careers crossed paths many times. First when I was an emergency physician at the Summit Medical Center and most recently when I was the Summit County […]

Letters: Sanam Mehrnia brings leadership through life experience Leadership through experience Thank you Summit Daily for the great editorial in regards to the District Attorney candidates. The editorial was great in that it was honest reporting. I do, however, want to take a moment to talk about my experience in a leadership position. […]

Health care a right, not a privilege I'm an Englishman living in Breckenridge; we chose to make our home here a little over two years ago. I – like those born in every other developed country on this planet – have been accustomed to health […]

Summit Daily letters: More political letters than you can shake a ski at Vote yes on ColoradoCare In the news this week is the nationwide double digit price hike for health insurance. But don't worry, with government subsidies you can pay as little at $75 a month, as long as you don't mind high deductibles, copays and coinsurance. […]

Summit Daily letters: Dan Gibbs makes case for the 'Raise the Bar' amendment Vote to 'Raise the Bar' Every election year, Colorado voters face tough ballot questions reflecting the latest ideas and policy proposals. Because Colorado has the easiest constitution to amend in the country, in-state and out-of-state interests alike look to test their ideas on our ballot. […]

Summit Daily letters: Family & Intercultural Resource Center endorses 3A, 3B and 5A Family & Intercultural Resource Center endorses 3A, 3B and 5A The Family & Intercultural Resource Center (FIRC) Board of Directors is endorsing the 3A, 3B and 5A initiatives in this election. We believe having strong schools and attainable housing are fundamental to the success of […]

Summit Daily letters: What do federal income taxes pay for? What do federal income taxes pay for? Former Supreme Court Justice Holmes called taxes "the price that citizens pay for life in a civilized society." Defense spends more than $700 billion per year on military and national security-related expenses, approximately 20 percent of the budget. […]

Summit Daily letters: Former DA Mark Hulbert endorses Bruce Carey Former DA Hulbert endorses Bruce Carey The District Attorney's Office in Eagle, Summit, Lake and Clear Creek counties is a disaster and it has caused public safety to suffer. That is why I am endorsing Bruce Carey for district attorney. As your district attorney for […]

Summit Daily letters: A Democrat rallies for Republican Woodman Crossing party lines to elect the best candidate for sheriff Yes, I will admit it — proudly admit it. I am a Democrat. I will also admit since the age I was old enough to cast my first vote, I have pretty much voted the […]

Summit Daily letters: Re-elect Thomas Davidson as county commissioner Re-elect Thomas Davidson as county commissioner As a working mother, and someone who has spent the better part of a decade working with other local working families, I know that it's incredibly difficult to work, play and raise a family in Summit County. The trifecta […]

Summit Daily letters: Problem-solving courts, a modern approach to justice Problem-solving courts, a modern approach to justice As a community we need to celebrate our success stories and raise awareness in order to have even greater success. One big success story is the stories of each and every person who has had the privilege of […]

Summit Daily letters: Support for Woodman, Baumgardner and ColoradoCare Woodman the top pick for sheriff Back in May of this year our county commissioners had to choose an interim sheriff. They unanimously agreed to pick Jamie FitzSimons to serve as interim sheriff, over retired chief of police Mark Handschmidt, and undersheriff Derek Woodman. There […]