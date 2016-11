Letters to the Editor | SummitDaily.com

Letters to the Editor

Interstate 70 express lane explained I'm writing in response to Vince Emmer's recent column on the I-70 Express Lane between Empire and Idaho Springs. I thought I owed it to Mr. Emmer and the public to respond. I represent the I-70 mountain corridor on the […]

Summit Daily letters: Summit County moms reach out to a community of kids Summit mobilizes around mental health Re: The article on The Survivor Day Event this past Saturday Nov. 19. As a nurse and former EMT working in Summit County for the past 20 years, I have had the unfortunate opportunity to respond to many calls involving […]

Summit Daily letters: Breckenridge traffic snarls caused by pedestrians Breckenridge traffic snarls caused by pedestrians This is my first-ever note to the editor — oddly, it's about traffic in Breckenridge. Because I live south of Breck and often work north of town, I consider myself an expert on how best to avoid traffic — […]

Summit Daily letters: What's next for the economy in Trump's America? Trump beats all The confetti has been swept from the floors. The released balloons have long since drifted away. The placards are down and the speeches are finished. Now the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election has begun. The thugs are rioting in the streets […]

Summit Daily letters: Readers react to Summit County recycling cuts I am deeply concerned by hearing the recent news about the possible loss of our recycling options here in Summit County. Instead of progressing forward with greener initiatives, instead of working towards more recycling options, we may soon be forced to move backwards and start […]

Summit Daily letters: Preserving what's left of Frisco's historic past Preserving what's left of Frisco's past This letter is meant to comment on the article written by Jack Queen for the Summit Daily News concerning the historic Staley house on Main St. Frisco that was published on Sunday, Nov. 13. I hold a special interest […]

Liddick's analysis fails to address key realities Liddick's analysis fails to address key realities Contrary to the title, Mr. Liddick's column yesterday, "What the Trump election was and wasn't," did little to shed any real analysis on the recent election results. Instead of debunking some of the Democratic post-election analysis, Mr. Liddick […]

Summit Daily letters: Stand strong against acts of hate Questions surrounding 3A & 3B I am all for supporting and voting for education. We continue to sponsor scholarships here in Summit County and back where I went to school. However, I have questions about the combined economics surrounding Issues 3A & 3B. Issue 3A […]

Summit Daily letters: A message to undecided voters A message to undecided voters As I go around the county to get out the vote, there is a lack of enthusiasm for the Presidential election based on undecided voters this late in the game. This is what I want to say to voters who […]

Summit Daily letters: In support of Derek Woodman for sheriff In support of Derek Woodman I would respectfully urge the eligible voters of Summit County to pause for a moment in this busy election process to carefully consider the candidates for the office of sheriff. Having lived in Summit County for some forty years, I […]

Summit Daily letters: Love your neighbor, despite the toxic politcal rhetoric Love your neighbor On Friday night, Oct 28, we were roused by a commotion in our otherwise quiet Frisco neighborhood with several police cruisers arriving with their lights flashing. Someone had thrown a rock through our neighbor's living room window. It turns out this was […]

Summit Daily letters: Wallace challenges Summit Daily endorsement Wallace challenges Summit Daily endorsement Yes, I am very disappointed in the Summit Daily endorsement for county commissioner. Not that I was not the endorsee (although I feel I deserve it), but because the editor(s) of a supposedly "fair" paper who made the endorsement did […]

Letters: Transportation, school funding and the tobacco tax Where's the marijuana money? Please research this, as we were all led to believe that by legalizing pot our schools would hugely benefit so we voted to legalize pot. Now there is practically a pot store on every street corner, yet we are being asked […]

Letters to the editor: Candidate endorsements, paid parking and voter information Why I voted for Amendment 69 even though it will hurt me A week ago, upon coming home from a road trip to Utah to explore the glories of our National Parks, I was excited to find my ballot in the mailbox. What a wonderfully […]

Letters: Supporting the candidates for sheriff, district attorney Woodman would bring expertise to sheriff's office I have known Undersheriff Derek Woodman for the past 26 years. Our careers crossed paths many times. First when I was an emergency physician at the Summit Medical Center and most recently when I was the Summit County […]

Letters: Sanam Mehrnia brings leadership through life experience Leadership through experience Thank you Summit Daily for the great editorial in regards to the District Attorney candidates. The editorial was great in that it was honest reporting. I do, however, want to take a moment to talk about my experience in a leadership position. […]

Health care a right, not a privilege I'm an Englishman living in Breckenridge; we chose to make our home here a little over two years ago. I – like those born in every other developed country on this planet – have been accustomed to health […]

Summit Daily letters: More political letters than you can shake a ski at Vote yes on ColoradoCare In the news this week is the nationwide double digit price hike for health insurance. But don't worry, with government subsidies you can pay as little at $75 a month, as long as you don't mind high deductibles, copays and coinsurance. […]

Summit Daily letters: Dan Gibbs makes case for the 'Raise the Bar' amendment Vote to 'Raise the Bar' Every election year, Colorado voters face tough ballot questions reflecting the latest ideas and policy proposals. Because Colorado has the easiest constitution to amend in the country, in-state and out-of-state interests alike look to test their ideas on our ballot. […]

Summit Daily letters: Family & Intercultural Resource Center endorses 3A, 3B and 5A Family & Intercultural Resource Center endorses 3A, 3B and 5A The Family & Intercultural Resource Center (FIRC) Board of Directors is endorsing the 3A, 3B and 5A initiatives in this election. We believe having strong schools and attainable housing are fundamental to the success of […]