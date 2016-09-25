Letters: Breck Ski Resort COO talks parking improvements, Frisco residents concerned over zoning | SummitDaily.com

Trust is a two-way street

I have been a part of Breckenridge Ski Resort and the Breckenridge community for 20 years. Throughout that time, I have heard how community members want to hold the ski resort “accountable” or how important it is that people could “trust” us. And all for good reason. Our ski resort is the biggest employer in Breckenridge and we are proud to be a critical part of what makes our town so special. It’s one of the reasons that last summer, despite some very serious concerns, we came together with the Breckenridge Town Council and tried to settle our differences over how to improve skier parking and transit. And now it’s time for the town to be held accountable for their commitments.

Last summer, the town was adamant that a lift tax was needed to build a new, $50 million, 700-900-space skier parking garage in the core of town on F-Lot. They outlined their plan in their public campaign materials for “Parking Now” and they made it very clear in numerous private meetings with our resort that they were fully and unanimously committed to a parking garage solution. We asked the town to take more time to study what was really needed. But our concerns were summarily rejected and we were told “the time for studies was over” and the tax and new skier parking on F-Lot was needed immediately.

Unfortunately, right after the election when voters passed this tax, the town council completely reversed direction saying they were not sure that new skier parking was really a priority and that F-Lot was no longer their preferred solution. It seems like it was a complete bait and switch. We took the town at its word. Now we are left struggling to understand why skiers are now paying a tax designed to pay, in large part, for a parking garage, and instead they will be getting a free trolley service.

Breckenridge Ski Resort was successful in getting season passes exempted from this tax, so many of you may feel that since you won’t be paying the tax, it’s not a big concern. But your guests will pay the tax, whether on a Buddy Pass, Ski with a Friend or daily lift ticket and we feel an obligation to do the right thing for all of our guests. We intend to strongly and loudly continue to hold the town accountable and fight for the parking they promised all skiers.

We know many would like to see us “get along” with the town. We agree. But we will not “go along” when they break their campaign promises and we won’t apologize for holding the town accountable to ensure town-core parking is built. The town needs to repair trust with us, because that is the basis for a kind of relationship we all aspire to and to ensure that we can continue to collaborate to improve our community.

John Buhler

VP and COO, Breckenridge Ski Resort

Frisco zoning encroachment

If your Frisco lot is zoned Residential Low Density (RL), you are at risk to have additional homes built next door. This is what the residents around 2 Miners Creek Road are experiencing as a developer is proposing to add three townhomes to the current home on this half acre lot in this established (single-family and duplex) neighborhood.

This is all legal, according to Section 180-10 — Residential Low Density District. The problem is that this zoning allows a maximum density of four units on this half acre lot. Here is the disconnect: Zoning code is to “help preserve the community’s natural amenities and scenic views.” The single-family house at 2 Miners Creek has been there since 1977 and now with a “hot” real estate market, this lot could have three additional townhomes.

The project is also subject to the zoning goals and standards of the Residential Overlay District (Paragraph 180.18.7). Purpose is to conserve and enhance neighborhood qualities and to “require that structures should be compatible with existing neighborhood structures, their surroundings and Frisco’s small mountain town character.”

Over 100 residents signed a petition to encourage the planning commission to do the “right thing” for the town of Frisco and uphold the intent of the Residential Overlay District and say NO to “overbuilding” the lot at 2 Miners Creek Road. This project just doesn’t fit in with the past and current neighborhood structure of single-family homes and duplexes in Residential Low Density.

This development will forever change the look and feel of the neighborhood as well as have a negative impact on adjacent neighbors. This is a bad precedent to set in Frisco zoning and town development.

Let the planning commission and the town council know your concerns by attending the Frisco Planning Commission meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. at Town Hall or send your comments to billg@townoffrisco.com.

Marc Rinehart