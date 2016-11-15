Liddick’s analysis fails to address key realities | SummitDaily.com

Liddick’s analysis fails to address key realities

Contrary to the title, Mr. Liddick’s column yesterday, “What the Trump election was and wasn’t,” did little to shed any real analysis on the recent election results. Instead of debunking some of the Democratic post-election analysis, Mr. Liddick reductively fills his column with empty platitudes.

Mr. Liddick can crow all he likes, but the fact remains Mr. Trump’s campaign was filled with racist, sexist and bigoted language. Many Trump voters may not be any of these things, but at the very best, they tacitly affirm this language by ignoring it and voting for Mr. Trump anyway. Trump voters were willing to allow this language to slide because Mr. Trump spoke directly to their economic conditions.

Let’s be clear: Democrats lost this election because they abandoned the working class by warming up to Wall Street, corporate interests and neoliberal policies over the past two decades. Democrats abandoned their defense of working people and as a result, many voters were willing to blow it all up with Mr. Trump rather a status quo vote for Secretary Clinton.

Finally, this election was not the conservative mandate Mr. Liddick makes it out to be. Not only was voter turnout historically low, it appears Secretary Clinton will win the popular vote, hardly a mandate.

So forget Mr. Liddick’s nasty and superficial analysis. Our Summit County readers deserve better.

Greg DiCerbo

Breckenridge

Why Hillary lost

All of the post-election articles and “analysis” — the Washington Post regarding turn-out stats, Peggy Noonan’s article, the commentary by CNN’s paid pundits, etc. ­— all show that the big name pundits and media outlets still don’t get it. Why did Hillary lose? Because people don’t like her, period. Anyone would be a better option than her in most Americans minds. Did the media and Hillary really think that Americans who lived through the ’90s and Bill’s impeachment wanted to vote that corruption back into the very highest office in the United States? Add to that history the record Hillary herself created while Secretary of State and after (not to mention all of the scandal that she alone was responsible for from the time Bill was Attorney General in Arkansas) which was plagued by corruption, cover-up, lies, and the like, and you have a woman who most normal people in this country simply couldn’t vote for to start with.

Additionally, she articulated no plan whatsoever. None. The only argument that was consistently made was against Trump — he’s scary, he’s racist, he’s an idiot, he has no “experience.” The continued chant from the leftist media, the Clinton campaign and even Republicans like Paul Ryan that Trump is racist and anti-woman (not to mention many other horrific labels) didn’t work because it simply isn’t true. Just because you say it is so over and over again doesn’t mean it is. And most people figured that out by actually listening to Trump’s campaign speeches in full as opposed to the out-of-context sound bites that were the fodder for commercial after commercial. His remarks that there are murderers and rapists that are illegal immigrants from south of the border was completely misreported by the media and re-engineered by the Clinton machine as Trump labeling all illegal immigrants as rapists and murderers. Nothing could have been further from the truth. The law abiding citizens, both naturalized and immigrant, understand there are major problems associated with the rampant illegal immigration that has been ignored by the political powers for at least three decades.

Then there was the absolute hypocrisy of Hillary and the media regarding Trump’s over-a-decade-old comments while hanging with Billy Bush. Did anyone really think that those comments were good? Of course not. But the outrage expressed by the media and Hillary was so over the top and so disingenuous it was largely dismissed by the electorate.

Then there was and continues to be the blatant omission by the media of reporting on the steady stream of damning content of the massive WikiLeaks e-mail dumps; the fact that Bill and Hillary herself have traveled multiple times to a known pedophile’s private island; the revelations related to the prolific investigation into the Clinton Foundation; and so many other incriminating factors.

The reality is that the American electorate is tired of the left and their cohorts in the media looking down their noses at them. The outcome of the election, with more than three states that have not voted for a Republican since 1988 or before, should be enough for those brilliant folks in the leftist media to realize they only propelled Trump to victory.

Trump believes in America, he’s not ashamed of it. Trump sees the problems most average, normal Americans are experiencing and wants to fix them. Trump has a plan — a very detailed one, actually. Trump has a vision. So when the voters compared Hillary to Trump it was no contest — the lady who spent her life in politics who deserved and was entitled to the throne or the underdog billionaire who actually had a message? Really? It wasn’t much of a choice, if you ask me.

Melissa Firestone

Silverthorne

Reagan’s loose grip on the facts

Re: Michael Reagan’s editorial “Get a grip, losers” published in the Summit Daily on Monday, Nov. 14, referencing the recent election and the on-going anti-Trump protests across the country.

1. “Losers”

Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by several hundred thousand votes (and still counting); Donald Trump is President-elect solely by the rules of the antiquated Electoral College system. With this in mind, most individuals who voted for Hillary Clinton cannot properly be called “losers” in the sense that they harbor a minority sentiment on how our country should operate and present itself to the rest of the world.

Clinton voters have “lost” the battle in the sense that, by the mechanics of the Electoral College system, the vote of an individual resident of Florida — or Pennsylvania, or North Carolina, or any similar “swing state” — bears more statistical weight than an individual resident of a “non-swing state” like California or North Dakota. Fair? Rigged? The Electoral College would require a constitutional amendment to replace. A “National Popular Vote” movement has been in the works for a long time; significantly, in his most recent interview on 60 Minutes, President-elect Trump reaffirmed his long-standing opposition to the Electoral College system.

2. The First Amendment

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

It’s cruelly ironic that in the internet-era of massive information proliferation, we seem to be living in a “post-factual” world in which individuals and groups operate not primarily on rules of reason or logic, but on gut feelings and emotions. Under the First Amendment, American citizens DO have the right to “pick and choose” what they want to believe; however, in no way is this to suggest that we will succeed as a people by “picking and choosing.”

A news analyst recently suggested that “Donald Trump supporters don’t actually take him literally, but they do take him seriously.” Fair enough. The fact of the matter — and I suspect a large motivating factor behind the on-going, constitutionally-protected anti-Trump protests — is that Donald Trump himself has made blatantly misogynistic, racist, xenophobic and bigoted comments.

You can’t just sexually assault a woman and, afterwards, giggle: ‘Just kidding.’ You can’t just remark that all Mexicans are “rapists and criminals” and, afterwards, shrug: ‘I didn’t really mean it.’

Accepting Donald Trump as our President-elect means taking him literally AND taking him seriously. We can’t just hold our nose and hope he means one thing but not the other. We can’t just pick and choose.

If you voted for Donald Trump, you are NOT necessarily a misogynist, a racist, a xenophobe or a bigot. But if you voted for Donald Trump, you are complicit — you are extremely complicit — in the misogynistic, racist, xenophobic, and bigoted ideologies and movements that he has nurtured and emboldened. That’s a fact.

3. Human Decency

In an age of rapid economic, cultural and technological acceleration, it’s indeed tempting for many of us at any given point to throw up our hands and scream, ‘Wait! Not so fast!’ The tumult of the campaign season and the largely unexpected result should therefore be an excellent opportunity for all of us to take a breath and re-examine one of our country’s most deeply cherished ideas: the idea of basic human decency. The idea that, despite our differences, we can all “be nice” to each other.

Whoever you are, remember that you are meaningful and that your life has value. Remember that it’s your right and your responsibility to stand up for what you believe in. Remember that, if you choose to stand up for actions and messages of hate, you will only be shortly drowned in an ocean of smiles and compassion.

And remember the words of Emma Lazarus, enshrined at the base of the Statue of Liberty, the icon of America-At-Its-Best:

Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!

I’ve been reciting that poem to myself every night since Tuesday. It’s the only thing that’s helped me get some sleep.

Sam Heindel

Breckenridge