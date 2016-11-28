Summit Daily letters: A step back for Summit County recycling | SummitDaily.com

A step back for Summit County recycling

I am greatly disheartened by the recent news that Summit County may be closing our recycling centers in Breckenridge and Frisco. This is due in part to hauling company Timberline Disposal’s decision to transport waste to landfills in the Front Range.

The three R’s are first REDUCE, second REUSE, and then RECYCLE. While we should all strive to increase our commitment to the first two R’s, the loss of convenient access to recycling in our community is an unacceptable step backwards.

In the past our community leaders have made policy changes largely based on concerns for how our tourist population views or experiences our community. Well, what message does it send to tourists who travel to Summit County to enjoy our beautiful outdoors that we as a community disregard the environment to this extent?

Many of us are feeling a sense of impotency in the face of current national politics. I strongly feel that acting locally is a way forward. I will be encouraging our county commissioners and town council members to think critically about this issue. Whether we need rebudgeting, or possibly a small fee for recycling privileges, I think that it is imperative that the community voice their commitment to our future and hope everyone will join me.

Dr. Page Van Meter

Breckenridge