Summit Daily letters: Addressing Morgan Liddick’s defense of Trump | SummitDaily.com

Carey for district attorney

My name is Barry Kittay and I am writing this letter in support of Bruce Carey, a fellow veteran, for district attorney of the 5th Judicial District, which includes Eagle, Summit, Lake and Clear Creek counties. I am a United States Air Force veteran and a retired law enforcement officer. I have been a resident of Eagle County off and on since 1974 and I have known Bruce for more than 10 years. He is an excellent choice for district attorney because he is honest, has the highest level of integrity and is willing to listen to others. He will make a significant difference for the communities he serves and will build a strong and respectful district attorney’s office. A veteran, whether active duty, discharged, retired or reserve, is someone who at some point wrote a blank check made payable to the United States of America, for an amount up to and including their lives. I have the upmost respect for Bruce and his service, and I strongly endorse him.

Barry Kittay

Eagle County

Colorado and America’s last chance

“Claiming to be wise they became fools.” St. Paul had it right when he wrote to the people of his faith community in the first century AD. He could be addressing the two political parties of today with the one party’s political platform of solving problems with death and espousing the “Culture of Death” i.e. abortion (women’s health issues), euthanasia (physician-assisted suicide) and (misunderstanding) terrorism.

The other political party challenges and refutes each other in their failed attempt to form a cohesive political call for a “Culture of Life” under a strong leadership willing to speak truth to power.

Our founding document the “Declaration of Independence” spoke that truth to power stating that we were “Endowed by our Creator with the unalienable right to Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.” Our God-given Right to Life and Liberty (not a government-given right) made our nation the world’s greatest democracy and protector of the individual ever known. It started a culture of life never before experienced on the world stage of history.

To return to that “Culture of Life” it may be time to follow Abraham Lincoln’s words and make a decision for ourselves, as Americans, to form a government “that this nation,under God, shall have a new birth of freedom and that government of the people, by the people and for the people will not perish from the earth”

As voters in Colorado and America we can examine each political party’s platform statement and see which party — Democrat or Republican — gives protection to the life of all humans in all ages and in all conditions.

We have one more chance to keep our nation the great hope of all peoples and of all nations. We can vote, not as political party operatives,but as free individuals for the “Culture of Life” and again ask, as Lincoln did, for God’s help.

Donald Chisholm MD

Dillon

Medicine should not be a business

I agree with my friend, and colleague, Dr. Christina Ebert-Santos, that our health-care system is mangled. However, the only way I will vote to replace the current government-meddled bureaucratic nightmare with another, is if I am promised that I can actually concentrate on my patients, and not on the paperwork requirements that bureaucrats seem to think are more important. I fear, given the power to tax, if the initial approach fails, the “governing board” will simply throw more of our money at it, rather than admit defeat. When and where have we seen that? Oh yeah, it’s called the Affordable Care Act.

And, yes Chris, I will invest my time, if this fails. It’s simple: take the only two good features of Obamacare; kids on parents’ insurance until 26, or even older, and no denial for pre-existing conditions — legislate that. Next, pass a law limiting insurance profitability in Colorado, and get trial lawyers out of medicine, with an alternate dispute-resolution apparatus.

Medicine is not a business — we need to start thinking that way.

David Gray MD

Breckeridge

I do trust Hillary to be my president

I trust Hillary Clinton, flying in the face of countless reporters and pundits who, for the past 20 or so years, have started their interviews by asking, “Why do you think people don’t trust you?” (Ask it enough times and we are bound to wonder why we do!)

Starting on equal ground with her husband, as a young attorney, Hillary worked early on to reform a floundering Arkansas school system to make a good education available to all. She was considered a “radical” (like Bernie Sanders!) at the time, but no one remembers that. They call her “establishment.” Hillary has always worked for the underprivileged, with the dream that every person can become all he or she can be.

She took a bad wrap from the press the moment her husband entered political life and she chose to continue her own career. (Young Chelsea wondered why the reporters thought her mommy was a bad mother.) A “no brainer” now, that path was pretty unusual, as many of us were relegated to “baking cookies” because we were not earning what men earned for the same work and could not rationalize the high cost of child care to continue careers outside of our homes. Hillary has worked to rectify that discrepancy, fighting for equal pay for equal work regardless of gender, sexual orientation or ethnicity. (And also for affordable child care!)

As First Lady, Hillary worked to expand the Head Start program and achieved health care for more than 8 million children, previously uncovered. After that she served New York and our nation as United States Senator and then served our country as Secretary of State. The conservative media, fearing her to be a formidable woman presidential candidate, have continued a tirade of criticism, micro scrutiny and fear-mongering designed to haunt her.

Hillary is not perfect, but her actions have shown her to be a good person, and a smart person, with experience and temperament to lead and represent our country in an increasingly complex world.

Sandi Bruns

Frisco

No Mr. Liddick, rape is not romantic success

In your column you made several points attempting to defend Donald Trump’s comments to Billy Bush in 2005, but you missed the entire point. Trump stated in no uncertain terms that he can kiss or grope women without consent because he is a celebrity. He was bragging about his ability to sexually assault someone, and we need to be clear about that first.

You start by suggesting that this is just high locker-room talk. First, I have been an athlete my entire life, and I have never heard talk like this in a locker room, but I didn’t go to high school with Brock Turner.

Then you say “powerful men use foul language.” Let me start by saying no one cares about the language he used. That is completely beside the point. You are conflating “sex talk” with “rape talk.”

Next, you compared his words by asking “anyone ever exaggerated their romantic successes among friends?” This is probably your most offensive statement. As if you are flat out stating that rape is a type of romantic success.

Timothy Faust

Breckenridge