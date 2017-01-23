Summit Daily letters: County flow control proposal raises questions | SummitDaily.com

County flow control proposal raises questions

Summit County is filling the last dump that will ever likely be approved. The county should be doing everything possible to extend the life of the dump; not demanding more volume to fill it up. Chances are with today’s rigid sighting requirements, the existing dump will be our last.

The present location high above the Snake River poses great financial challenges. It is quoted as one of the highest costing such facilities in the state of Colorado. Since 2013, landfill payroll costs have gone up 38 percent, engineering 418 percent representing over one half million dollars! With a challenging budget year at hand, wouldn’t a complete review of competitiveness seem to be reasonable?

Timberline has indicated issues with the present SCRAP (Summit County Resource Allocation Park). Closed due to wind, haulers still have to make their contracted rounds. Open hours do not match trash haulers’ hours. A full truck is of no value when additional customers need to be serviced. Timberline has resorted to building a transfer station in Silver Plume and from there, they transport to Denver for disposal at a far less expensive rate.

Current flow control will require all trash collected in the county be deposited in our subsidized dump, which could perhaps increase residential rates substantially or put some out of business. This potentially could result in a loss of competition as well as significant consumer rate increases.

Volume fluctuations are normal in a business environment and should trigger a realignment of the expense structure perhaps calling for difficult decisions.

Let’s review the options and possibly recruit an expert to study and recommend the best path forward.

John and Pat Taylor

Silverthorne

Not my messenger

I attended the Women’s March in Denver. As I thought about going I was reminded of words during another divisive period in American history — President Lincoln’s inaugural address when his message was “With malice toward none, with charity for all.”

I have been asked several times why I was going and what I expected to achieve. They are much the same. Although Trump is reluctantly my president, he is not my messenger. I went because I want the President and the Congress to hear the millions of voices who:

• Believe science and recognize climate change is effected by fossil fuel emissions.

• Voices who want to protect the environment and national parks.

• Voices who support moving toward 100 percent renewable energy.

• Voices who want all Americans to have affordable health care and improve the Affordable Care Act not repeal it.

• Voices who want the United States to support the United Nations and honor our treaties.

• Voices who want to support, protect and improve public education.

• Voices who want to protect a woman’s right to choose.

• Voices who want to protect the right to vote.

• Voices who want the rich to pay their fair share of taxes.

• Voices who want to protect Dreamers not to deport them.

• Voices who believe in LGBT rights and the right to marry the person they love.

• Voices who believe the United States of America is stronger and great when we treat all religions, all races, all people with respect and lead the world expressing the democratic principles this country stands for.

What did I expect to achieve? I hoped to make a statement so strong with so many voices that the President and Congress would realize our voices are here to stay and need to be heard. This is OUR message Mr. President and we are the majority.

Patricia McLaughlin

Breckenridge

Having my voice heard

I feel privileged that I was able to participate in the Women’s March on Denver, sister march to the Women’s March on D.C., and one of many hundreds of marches that occurred around the world on Saturday, January 21st. I recognize that I have privileges that many in my state, in my country and around the world do not have, and I was marching for them.

As I put away my protest signs, I realize that the march has left me with an addiction. I am now addicted to the feeling of having my voice heard, of knowing that the American public has acknowledged and shared my passion and are willing to act. The list of concerns that moved my feet were many, a list seemingly too long to find manageable, but my intent is not to quit cold turkey, but to feed this new addiction. I want to foster and grow this feeling with small but diligent acts, like writing a letter to the editor, attending local government meetings, writing and calling my local and state representatives… anything but staying silent. It is my hope that the women, men and children that marched with me will not go quiet now that their feet are still.

A vote for president once every four years is insufficient to make sure we continue to progress as a nation and participant in the world. One day of lost skiing to march with my fellow Coloradans will not turn the hearts of those who would support the few over the many. So to my fellow marchers: You were heard, but do not let your voice go silent.

Dr. Page Van Meter

Breckenridge

Who are you calling ‘Buddy’?

Have you experienced someone calling you Buddy? Now isn’t it amazing when you go to the pizza joint and the guy says, “What do you want Buddy?” Now isn’t that the thing you should be calling him?

I want a slice of pizza Buddy. That is exactly the mentality that is the problem with so many. They think that they own the road and the world revolves around them. I know, in your mind, you’re saying, “Move it Buddy” when you’re behind someone on the road. Well, I think that I am not a dog and I am not 4 years old, so I do not particularly like being called a Buddy. Bud is fine, call me man or dude for all I care, but Buddy just gets on my nerves somehow? I think what it really is, is when someone is threatened by someone who they feel they need to be superior over that is their response. Even if they are younger or less intelligent. I think it shows exactly who they are; someone who has a complex. Well, maybe the complex is really with me and I should not take it personally and get over it. But here is the message everyone should hear. If we really are in this supposedly wonderful resort atmosphere where everyone should be respectful and nice, especially to tourists. Now wouldn’t that be great if it were the truth. The reality is the majority are just rude. I think it’s time to step it up and show what real customer service is!

Whether you at Vail Resorts or the pizza place start thinking about your impression on others. Start to understand that public relations in our valley should be #1. Someone really needs to start a service industry school and get the message out. Time to make Summit County the new standard of excellence and not the same truck stop blasphemy of the norm.

Thank you for your time and consideration comrades. Now let’s change our outward appearance and friendliness and attitudes for the better of all and especially for yourself. The way you feel about who you are?

Kurt Kalinna

Dillon