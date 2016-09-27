Summit Daily letters: Is there life before death? | SummitDaily.com

Is there life before death?

It seems like there is always some special observance around the corner. There is even a World Day for Farmed Animals. It’s observed fittingly on Oct. 2 (Gandhi’s birthday). It’s intended to memorialize the tens of billions of animals abused and killed for food around the world.

My first instinct was to dismiss it. But, I wanted to understand the impact of my diet and my food dollars on others.

Recent undercover investigations showed male baby chicks suffocated in plastic garbage bags or ground to death, laying hens crowded into small wire cages, injured pigs killed by slamming their heads against the concrete floor, and cows skinned and dismembered while still conscious. As theologians debate whether there is life after death, I wondered whether these animals have a life before death and why I should subsidize these barbaric practices.

Although I was motivated by compassion for animals, I have since learned that my plant-based diet is also great for my health and for the health of our planet.

Samson Natal

Frisco

Bruce Carey for DA

It’s a privilege for me, as a former law enforcement officer and elected sheriff of Eagle County, to support a friend and colleague: a person with integrity, commitment, compassion and values that will support the Constitution, local youth, seniors and guests; a person who will work to problem solve the issues and make decisions based in the best interest of your welfare; a person who will support law enforcement, the justice system and punish those who violate our laws, oaths or public trust.

The person who will work for you in making your county a safer place is Bruce CAREY! So I encourage you to vote for Bruce CAREY as your next District Attorney!

AJ Johnson

Grand Junction

Eagle County Sheriff 1983-2003