Summit Daily letters: Re-elect Thomas Davidson as county commissioner | SummitDaily.com

Re-elect Thomas Davidson as county commissioner

As a working mother, and someone who has spent the better part of a decade working with other local working families, I know that it’s incredibly difficult to work, play and raise a family in Summit County. The trifecta of our astronomical housing, health insurance, and child care costs results in a constant financial struggle for families to remain living in this special community. This election should be the perfect time to reflect upon what we need to do as a community to ensure that working families have what they need to be successful. Now is the time to have substantive discussions about how we support our middle class, which is why the election of our county commissioners is a decision that can truly impact local families.

In his time as county commissioner, Thomas Davidson has been the champion for Summit County’s working families through his leadership in housing, health insurance and childcare. He has worked tirelessly to create funding mechanisms supporting the Lake Hill housing project and other housing measures including 5A. Without these funds, these projects that we so desperately need as a community will not happen. He has partnered with commissioner Gibbs to be a vocal voice trying to find solutions to our health care crisis and he has been a longtime supporter of access to affordable child care. As an appointed member of the State’s Human Service Advisory board, he has leveraged literally thousands and thousands of dollars for programs that help working families be more sustainable.

As parents, what my husband and I want most is for our children to be successful. I know that commissioner Davidson has the skills, leadership and vision to ensure that Summit County can be a place where that can become a reality.

Tamara Drangstveit

Dillon

Horine for county commissioner

Summit County voters have the opportunity to vote for a well-rounded candidate for commissioner this Nov. 8. Please consider Garry “GW” Horine to represent you and all of Summit County. He is an outdoorsman and a conservation-minded person who has lived in Summit for 30-plus years. His background in lumber business gives him the insight to the history of the county and a vision for the future.

GW is a life member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and a life member of the Colorado Wildlife Federation, a member of Ducks Unlimited and Trout Unlimited.

His involvement with Continental Land Trust shows his commitment to open space in our county. GW has concern with keeping our environment livable and future developments that are responsible both for residents and wildlife.

Your vote for GW is vote for a new face, a new voice and a new perspective for the future of Summit County.

Robert Kieber

Silverthorne

I’ll be praying and voting For Trump

Over the past generation, the Washington establishment elite have taken us a long way down the wrong road.

Trillions of dollars of our wealth have been exhausted in their various wars on poverty, drugs, cancer and terror. In each and every case, not only is the situation not even incrementally better, but in fact, much worse.

Despite the rhetoric, I don’t see any significant difference between the actual actions of the Democratic and Republican political machines. Regardless of which of these establishment parties have been in power, the end result has been more debt, taxes, war and violence, poorer health, as well as less prosperity, national sovereignty and liberty.

Unless you are some type of coincidence theorist, you can only conclude from the fruit of all of their actions that the real war has been against the American people.

In this presidential election there is only one candidate, still in the fight, who has not only pledged to put the American people first, but is not an establishment insider.

Recent revelations involving the NSA, Benghazi, Syria and the FBI have demonstrated that the trust between the American people and our government, its law enforcement agencies and their mainstream media has been broken.

When push comes to shove, I am not sure that the digital ballot which I will cast into the cloud this November will even be counted.

What I am certain of; however, is that with the election of the establishment candidate Hillary Clinton, our once exceptional constitutional republic will be forever lost within the first 100 days of her administration.

Rick Geise

Dillon

A life-and-death issue

In the next few days we are going to be asked to pick the next leaders of our nation. We find ourselves deciding whether to continue as the greatest diverse, but free peoples the world has ever known or go the way of most of the world and descend into the tyranny of totalitarian dictatorship. Our choice is contained in the two very different party platforms.

The most important issue for all humans is how their government protects life from conception to natural death. One party platform states they are pro-life; they do not support partial birth abortion (while the child is being born the brain is sucked out); will nominate pro-life Supreme Court justices; and does not support physician-assisted suicide in Colorado Proposition 106. This is, basically, a platform that embraces the culture of life.

The other political party endorses Roe v. Wade, the law that is responsible for 59 million deaths of American babies since 1973. This party would not oppose partial birth abortion; would only nominate Supreme Court justices who would keep abortion as the law of the land. They would have America stay in the culture of death

There are still, the wonderful voices of our founding fathers and Abraham Lincoln as they called us to the new concept of the culture of life: “We hold these truths to be self-evident,that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”

To me these words sound like the call to the culture of life found in the political party of Lincoln that is still viable in their pro-life platform. Hopefully we can, by speaking truth to power, return America back to the right to life for all, by our vote and prayers to our Creator.

Hopefully in this election we can ask God to again bless America.

Don Chisholm MD

Dillon