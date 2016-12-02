Summit Daily letters: Recycling take-aways and Frisco history on the move | SummitDaily.com

Take-aways from recycling forum

It was great to see the turnout for Friday’s community conversation about recycling orchestrated by the Summit Daily News and featuring representatives from the county, trash haulers and the High Country Conservation Center.

It was quite clear that this community wants to enhance the efforts of the private sector and improve the opportunities for recycling across the board.

The following are my take-aways from the presentation and the spirited and needed questions and answers.

1. Recycling does indeed cost money and is subject to the ebb and flow of the commodities market, over which we have little control.

2. The purveyors of trash/recycling services must make money. They are committed to increasing their efforts to recycling; however, they cannot subsidize the efforts of the community to reduce, reuse and recycle.

3. The county is well aware of the challenges identified today. It acknowledges the fact that a private business cannot operate for long at a loss, and is prepared to take action to address the concerns of the community discussed this morning.

As a partial solution, I propose that we discuss delivery options for existing landfill services that may include the use of a county-specific transfer facility. Also, I urge High Country Conservation Center to start an outreach effort that will provide information detailing the impacts of increased fees and their relative value for the community. For example, what is the community willing to pay for recycling, and is there enough benefit that the community will embrace it?

It is always interesting to see the issues that galvanize a community. I am of the mind that, collectively, we will respond to the challenges identified today. With a collaborative effort, we can develop a solution to the problem. I would suggest that we aim high. Perhaps what we craft will serve as a template for other resort communities to use as well.

Mark C. Sabatini

Frisco

The Galena Street Planning Group

Moving history on Frisco Main Street

This is a reminder that residents of Frisco have a chance to talk about the potential for authentic history to remain a part of Main Street. The historic Staley-Rouse house is currently on the state of Colorado’s register of historic buildings. The town of Frisco is proposing to sell the land and move this house. In a recent communication with History Colorado this information was provided:

“Moving a historic building can detrimentally affect its integrity. Significance is embodied in locations and settings as well as in the properties themselves. Moving a property destroys the relationships between the property and its surroundings and destroys associations with historic events and persons. A move may also cause the loss of historic features such as landscaping, foundations, and chimneys, as well as loss of the potential for associated archeological deposits.”

I feel it is important for the community to join in on this conversation about the future of Main Street Frisco. The only other remaining authentic structure is the Frisco school house on the corner of 2nd Ave. and Main. The Staley-Rouse house is publicly owned by the town of Frisco and the public has access to this building for the future. It is my hope that the community will consider attending this conversation on Dec. 6 to learn more about the proposed sale of the property and the removal of the building. It is important for the local community to voice how they want the future of Frisco to look in an authentic way for the future generations of Frisco residents and visitors. If you cannot attend, please consider reaching out to Frisco town councilmembers and letting them know your opinion.

On Dec. 6, community members can tour the Staley-Rouse House, located at 518 E. Main St. from 4–5 p.m. Following the tour, the community is invited to Frisco Town Hall to hear a brief presentation by staff and then an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.

Elizabeth Skrzypczak-Adrian

Frisco

Frisco should preserve its history

I understand the Staley House proposal had a first reading on election night. I know there was no public knowledge of this proposal, no public input and no due diligence. I am disheartened Frisco Town Council met behind closed doors in executive sessions, and that you snuck in the first reading with little notice for public input and on a major election night. I am disappointed you are moving forward with this development proposal during the busy holiday season, with a new town manager starting, and with only one week between the Staley-Rouse House Community Conversation and the second reading.

As a longtime resident of Frisco, I believe we all deserve better. I am proposing the town council postpone the second reading of the Staley House property proposal until after the first of the year so the Frisco community has an opportunity to truly learn what this is all about. I would also encourage the town to have several open houses/community conversations in 2017 because Main Street is the heart of our amazing town, and residents should contribute to what is best for Frisco.

Julie Lawless

Frisco

Open letter to Eric Mamula

Thank you for your dedicated service to the town of Breckenridge. You and the town council do a tremendous job under trying circumstances except for one area. For some reason (and I would love to hear it), you seem to have a blind spot regarding the need for a parking garage in Breckenridge. Not the ill-placed proposal at F Lot on the south side of town, but one on the north side, so no one need drive through the bottlenecks of Main Street or Park Avenue to find a place to park.

The vast majority of visitors drive from Frisco along Route 9. Why wouldn’t you want a parking structure on the edge of town before they enter, with convenient, free bus service along Main Street, to the gondola, and to the Village at Breckenridge? Put the structure between the roundabout and the gondola where parking lots currently exist, or at the end of Airport Road. Give the cars a place to park before they ever enter the problem areas. No more crawling traffic through town to seek out limited parking spots. It seems so logical, I can’t understand why this has not been seriously discussed and implemented.

An answer would be much appreciated.

Michael Martorano

Breckenridge

Presidential vote totals

Almost every day during the past three weeks we’ve heard about Hillary Clinton’s victory in the popular vote. Indeed, she won an impressive plurality of 2.3 million votes nationwide. But before we lament the end of democracy, we have to consider these results in context.

First, Clinton won a clear plurality of votes, but not a majority. Less than half (48 percent) of voters cast ballots for her, however grudgingly, as opposed to 46.3 percent who held their noses and voted for Donald Trump. More importantly, Californians voted almost 2-to-1 for Clinton, who won that state by 4 million votes. So in the other 49 states plus Washington, D.C., Trump won the popular vote by 1.7 million. In the spirit of bi-coastal diversity, if we consider Clinton’s huge 1.5 million vote win in New York, Trump won the remaining 48 states by a comfortable 3.2 million. There’s a reason why he won almost as many electoral votes as his predecessor in 2012.

None of this in any way negates Hillary’s lead in the popular vote, which will be an interesting footnote to history. But it does put things in perspective. And it also reinforces the importance of the Electoral College. Some Democrats and a few Republicans have been calling for an end to that institution, which has served us well for almost 230 years. Presumably they would like to see California and New York select future presidents while the rest of the country watched, at least based on this year’s results. I wonder if the other 48 states will be eager to ratify such an amendment to the Constitution?

Like so many other Americans I was not thrilled with the news on Nov. 9, though the alternative was unthinkable. But at least we know the election system worked, even if the next president received fewer votes than the runner-up. It’s now time to stop complaining and move on.

Les Caplan

Silverthorne