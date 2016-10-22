Summit Daily letters: What do federal income taxes pay for? | SummitDaily.com

What do federal income taxes pay for?

Former Supreme Court Justice Holmes called taxes “the price that citizens pay for life in a civilized society.”

Defense spends more than $700 billion per year on military and national security-related expenses, approximately 20 percent of the budget. Budget is actually larger if you include some of the costs below for military families and veterans.

Financial Assistance spends more than $700 billion per year (20 percent of budget) and more than $450/billion per year on welfare and financial aid programs (13 percent of budget.) It includes veterans and their families.

Health care spending is more than $700 billion per year (21 percent of budget) on programs such as Medicare that provide health care coverage to the elderly, disabled, and individuals who cannot afford care. This budget can include veterans.

Education spends more than $68 billion per year to help schools and colleges, approximately 2 percent of the budget.

Transportation receives about $68 billion per year (2 percent of budget) to establish and maintain airports, pipelines (gas, oil, etc.), roadways, railroads, waterways, etc.

Business, large and small, privately owned or corporations, benefit from the above, especially transportation, education of their upcoming workforce, and defense. They also benefit from paying low wages. Defense protects life, property, and wealth. The more property and wealth, the more protection received. Whenever federal income taxes are lowered for the wealthy or large corporations, average individuals and small business end up picking up more of these costs through state, local and sales taxes and fees.

I find it outrageous for a person, supposedly worth billions, to pay no income taxes (even with 6 bankruptcies, failed businesses), then call himself a supporter of our military and veterans. Anyone who has a business knows about write-offs. How aggressive are Trump’s write-offs for himself and family? Trump has enough money to live the high life and buy influence. When is he going to thank America for the opportunities he has received and stop degrading his country and leaders, including military leaders? If he were an honest individual, he would like other previous candidates, show his tax returns for at least the last 10 years.

Cheryl Moskal

Denver/Breckenridge

The media equation in the election

The Fourth Column, or Estate, is supposed to be an extension and expression of our constitutionally based First Amendment rights of freedom of speech and the press.

The “media-izing” of this estate/right has become an expression and extension of a Machiavellian Fifth Column (Merriam Webster: a group of sympathizers or supporters of an enemy in espionage or sabotage within defense lines or national borders.)

Currently this Fifth Column is being expressed and expanded by the Clintonization of America on a global scale. As a result America is in danger of not only losing its freedom of speech but its freedom altogether.

Trump wrote a book titled “The Art of the Deal.” The Clintons have gone far beyond “It Takes A Village” by imposing their Art of the Lie on our American culture and politics.

Where is the common sense in all this? Could it be summed up with the truth Thomas Payne declared (circa 1776), “a long habit of not thinking a thing wrong gives it the superficial appearance of being right.”

There comes a time when the Spirit of America must translate this Payne-full truth into action. Let this election declare our resolve to protect and defend our Republic and its right of self-government from the intrusion and incarceration by a Fifth Column presence that seeks to dissolve our Nation into a politically correct surrender of our inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Charles ‘Bud’ Hill

Summit County