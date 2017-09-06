Littwin: If Trump told the truth, he’d admit to crushing 800,000 dreams just to appease his base

The first thing to know about Donald Trump's cruel and gratuitous decision to end the DACA program is that he did not do it with heart. For those who say he wrestled with this decision, I choose not to believe it. Not believing Trump is, of course, the default position. But this one is clear.

It wasn't only that Donald Trump rescinded protection for 800,000 Dreamers, those who were brought to America as children, who grew up as Americans, who overwhelmingly go to school or go to work and pay their taxes and stay out of trouble.

It was how Trump did it that tells you everything.

He didn't make the announcement himself because it's nearly impossible, even for TV reality stars, to heartlessly rescind protection for entirely innocent people and pretend they're doing it with heart. It was Trump, as we remember, who advised the Dreamers to "rest easy."

Instead, he sent out his anti-immigrant attorney general, Jeff Sessions, who sent a clear message to Trump's base. This is a matter of law, Sessions said, and the law must be followed. If that doesn't sound quite believable coming from the administration that just pardoned Joe Arpaio, that's because it isn't believable. Let's just say the Constitution may not be Trump's strongest suit. This is the same Donald Trump, after all, who routinely bashes judicial decisions and questions the integrity of the judges themselves. It's the same Donald Trump who issued the not-anything-like-rule-of-law Muslim ban.

What Sessions pointedly did not say was that he had any sympathy for the plight of the 800,000 who find themselves in legal limbo through no fault of their own. No, three times he called them "illegal aliens," just as a provocation. He pointed out they were adults, apparently suggesting that young adults don't deserve our compassion. He said, without offering any evidence, they were taking jobs from Americans. At least he didn't call them rapists, but, then, he was only up there for a few minutes.

Recommended Stories For You

Read the full story here.