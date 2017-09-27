Littwin: To understand Trump’s NFL feud, you have to know that he wins even when he’s losing

Now that Jared Polis, the well-known political disrupter, has officially shaken up the Democratic race for governor, at least one thing is clear: No one has any idea how it will turn out.

It's just that kind of year. Believe me.

It's as if the Colorado Democratic Party had decided to throw nearly its entire bench into one race. And if you haven't heard, the rumor is that the bench may go deeper and wider still. It should be the wildest Democratic primary race in memory, if not in history. And the Republican race may turn out to be nearly as crazed.

It's definitely that kind of year. If there's one lesson to be drawn from the Trump election — I mean other than you-don't-want-Melissa-McCarthy-playing-you-in-the-SNL-skit lesson — it's that there are no longer any certainties.

The Dems are now at four legitimate high-powered candidates, two of them congresspeople. And I'm hearing that John Hickenlooper is pushing Donna Lynne, his lieutenant governor, whose lack of political ambition was supposed to be her most significant credential, to consider entering the race to succeed him as if he couldn't find anyone else to support.

There are obvious reasons for the deep field, starting with the expectation of an anti-Trump wave. But what I'm guessing is mostly at work here is the principle that the political world, like the natural world, abhors a vacuum. And Ken Salazar's decison not to run for governor in the same year in which Hickenlooper is term-limited left a gigantic void to fill. And you see the results.

Still, I would never have predicted that Polis, who you may have heard is a Boulder liberal, had any chance to win a top-of-the-ballot statewide race in Colorado. That, of course, was before the political world turned upside down. In a normal year, Democrats might be shocked that Polis would enter a race against his friend and colleague Perlmutter. It breaks about a dozen unwritten rules. But if there's any year set for a candidate willing to roil the established order, it is 2018, the first post-Trump, post-Bernie election cycle.

