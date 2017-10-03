Littwin: We are fully prepared, once again, to face up to gun violence by doing nothing
October 3, 2017
It is another day of death and another day of despair. I offer up this column on the day following the mass murder in Las Vegas only as therapy — for me and maybe for some who read it — knowing nothing will come of writing it.
This is who we are. This is who we have decided to be. It is painful to consider, which must be why so many people are ready to ignore the fact. We are a nation where mass murder happens and happens and happens and happens and happens again — this time as 22,000 people come to watch a country-music concert.
This time, a 64-year-old man rains down death from the 32nd floor of a Vegas hotel. This time, police say the shooter, a man named Stephen Paddock, brought 18 rifles with him, two of them found on tripods facing the window through which he killed at least 58 and wounded more than 500. This time, the shooter killed himself before the police got to the room.
Read the full column at Colorado Independent.
This is where we are in America: There are websites tracking mass shootings. There are websites tracking all murders. They stay busy.
