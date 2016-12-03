Quandary: How to cut down your own Christmas tree | SummitDaily.com

Quandary, the old and wise mountain goat, has been around Summit County for ages, and has the answers to all questions about life, love and laws in the High Country. Have a question for Quandary? Email your queries about Summit and the High Country to Quandary@summitdaily.com .

How can I cut down my own Christmas tree?

Such a romantic idea, trekking out into the woods and finding that perfect tree to adorn your living room with, I can practically see the songbirds and squirrels following you on your merry way! Luckily, this is pretty much as straightforward as you would suspect: pay $10, cut down tree.

Christmas tree permits went on sale at the Dillon Ranger District at 680 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne in mid-November and will be sold through the holiday. Permits are $10 per tree and as soon as you get your permit, you can become the ax-wielding lumberjack you always dreamed to be. If you are trying to decorate your mansion please remember there is a limit of five trees per person. For some this means even the laundry room could have its very own touch of the holiday spirit, but try not to go too crazy when the firs start flying.

When you purchase your permit you will get a rundown of rules. One important rule to keep in mind is that once you’ve wrestled your tree, you can only leave 6 inches of trunk sticking up from the ground. This sound simple, but keep in mind, if you go to an area with deep snow, you may have to do some digging to get to that mark. Consider bringing a collapsible shovel so your hands don’t get too cold digging before you turn into the ax-wielding maniac.

When you get your permit, you will also get a map of appropriate areas where you can make your mark, and from their the forest is your own personal lot. This does not mean you can go down to Lake Dillon and grab a spruce while you’re picnicking in a shelter though. Trees have to be 100 feet from any road, and can’t be near a campground or other recreational-use area. Basically, the more remote the location, the better. That’s more fun anyway, right? At least until you have a 12-foot spruce you’re trying to get down the mountain to strap on top of your Miata.

So take it from a goat in the know, be prepared for a trek when you head out. You will be carrying your ax both directions and dragging your tree on the way back. If you find an area that was particularly difficult to get to, take a good hard look and decide whether you will really be able to drag a tree back out before making your Paul Bunyan tryouts. Dress warm and plan well so that you don’t have to spend your holiday huddled around your still living tree in the backcountry. If you can, work through the whole process in your mind: Take ax to forest, find tree, cut down tree, get to tree to car, get tree home, get tree inside. Often when you are in the forest, sizes can seem very different compared to when you get home and are trying to shove your trunk through a narrow doorway, so it might payoff to measure your space and take a tape measurer into the wild with you. The bigger the tree, the harder it falls too, so if you want to fill those vaulted ceilings be ready for a workout. Remember, trees can only be cut down in December, so if you don’t make it back by the first of the year, you broke the law.