Summit Daily letters: Couldn’t be more wrong on Trump’s tenure | SummitDaily.com

Couldn't be more wrong on Trump

This letter is in response to Garnet Payne of Frisco who praised nearly all things that Trump has done since being in office. The letter ended with this statement, "Check out our website or FB page, Summit County Colorado GOP. I bet you'll find we have more in common than you think."

He is delusional if he thinks that taking away health care from millions of people, privatizing national monuments and park land, taking money away from public education and giving it to charter schools, dropping out of the Paris climate accord, cutting taxes on the rich and raising them on the middle class, cutting protection for the LGBTQ community, not defending the US from Russian interference, attacking women in both person and on twitter, etc. etc. is something we have in common. He is so wrong. Trump is an embarrassment to the U.S. and all Americans except for his 30 percent myopic base.

Steve Parker

Keystone

Selected to show the sequel

The feature for Saturday's "Summit Life" sure caught my attention, even though the story was about Aspen. On behalf of the Summit Innerfaith Council and the Climate Reality project, I learned two days ago that our Summit County community was selected as one of about 100 communities across the U.S. to show "Inconvenient Truth Sequel: Truth to Power!" The national release date is August 4. Our Summit Innerfaith Council is hosting the film at our local Skyline Cinema and a short panel discussion with community leaders after the film. We are thrilled because we know the potential of this film to educate, inspire, and motivate our mountain communities to become the planet protectors we need to be. We look forward to a huge turnout for our special showing and panel discussion at the Skyline Cinema in Dillon on Friday, August 4 at 7 p.m. All are welcome.

Connie Anderson

Frisco