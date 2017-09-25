Summit Daily letters: Incredible effort during the Tenderfoot Fire

Incredible effort during the Tenderfoot Fire

I wanted to take a moment to thank all those involved in the incredible efforts to manage and contain the Tenderfoot Fire that broke out last week. The high level of coordination, preparedness, and effectiveness of the effort — led by Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue and our local Forest Service, and supported by local law enforcement agencies and Red, White and Blue Fire District — was incredible. Most importantly, the skill and dedication of those who fought the fire — whether on the ground or by air — made all of us in the community feel both safer and immensely proud.

Events like these remind us that we live in an area that is particularly vulnerable to potential disaster, and events like these also remind us that we are fortunate to live in a community that enjoys the protection of highly trained, dedicated and brave individuals. Again, wholehearted thanks to all who worked so hard on the Tenderfoot Fire.

Kevin Burns

Mayor, Town of Dillon

Why tax cuts for small businesses are needed

Americans are ready and it is time for Congress to start focusing on tax cuts. Two-thirds of Americans support lowering the small business tax rate to 15 percent, and it makes sense why.

Almost 98 percent of Colorado's businesses are small businesses, employing 1 million workers. It is absurd that the drivers of our economy are subject to tax burdens as high as 50 percent.

High taxes are a barrier to job creation and production of goods and services. A recent JPMorgan Chase study shows that small businesses are struggling financially, with most of them lacking emergency cash on hand to survive an economic downturn.

Tax cuts can fix that problem. Lowering tax rates would allow business owners to save more of their earnings, using them to create jobs and reward hardworking employees with higher wages.

Congress, please pass tax cuts now and give small business the boost they need!

Libby Szabo

Jefferson County Commissioner