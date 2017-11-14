Summit Daily letters: Molybdenum in our drinking water (column)

Why is the 'Molybdenum In Our Drinking Water' issue being heard?

The insensitive proposal to Grand County Board of Commissioners by Climax Molybdenum to increase the element in local drinking water is preposterous. The mine wants to expand concentrations to 40 times the standard in local drinking water which is also not even possible for Grand County's commissioners to decide. This is an issue for the state of Colorado's Water Quality Control Commission and will be heard on December 12, 2017.

Why would we pollute our most precious resource here in the state of Colorado more than we currently do? The water quality issue already has enough subfields to debate and this seems to be a waste of taxpayer money even discussing the allowance of that much Molybdenum in it. Lance Maggart who wrote the article for Summit Daily states, "5,000 mcg/L of Molybdenum is immediately dangerous to life and health" (Maggart). Climax Molybdenum is trying to write our death sentence by proposing 9,000 mcg/L in our drinking water.

It is safe to say that the general public agrees with the Commissioner Cimino and Linke's reaction that this should not happen, let alone appear to be up for discussion. The citizens of Colorado call on the Water Quality Control Commission to reconsider this hearing in order to reserve time and taxpayer money for issues that take precedent over nonsense.

Is the Flint, Michigan, water crisis not something we want to avoid?

All citizens should have a right to safe drinking water in the United States and it is your duty as government officials to uphold the rights of the people so something like that never happens.

Landon Ulrich

Breckenridge