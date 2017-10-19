Summit Daily letters: Traffic congestion and parking in Breckenridge

Traffic congestion and parking

The Summit Stage bus route is great overall, but because there isn't free parking at any of the Stage stops the buses run nearly empty a lot of the time because the stops only serve the needs of pedestrians who live nearby and walk to the Stage stops. If people could park their cars at a Stage stop parking lot on the way into Breckenridge the buses would have far more passengers and that would help to reduce the parking problem in town. I'm not aware of any goal that the town or the county have to move in this direction but clearly it makes sense to do this which is what bigger cities do to maximize mass transit use. We live 2 miles out on Tiger Road and if we could park our vehicles in free parking spaces near the already existing bus stops on Highway 9 we would ride the Stage into and out of Breckenridge and I know many others would also. We all hear talk about reducing traffic and parking problems in town and talk of a gondola etc., but why not maximize the bus system first and do the obvious?

Tom Clancy

Breckenridge

Hold Liddick to a higher standard

It's not the first time that I more or less (sometimes much less) agree with Morgan Liddick but become slightly nauseous over his cherry picking quotes and inflammatory adjectives and punctuation. There is certainly enough hypocrisy in government for a talented writer to make his point without resorting to such tactics. The Daily should hold Mr. Liddick to higher standards or stop printing his column. Our country currently has enough empty and inflammatory rhetoric.

Dave Newkirk

Breckenridge

Breck's new logo is appalling

I've lived in Breck for the past 11 years and been visiting for 47 years. I love this community.

However, as a marketing executive in business for more than 45 years in Colorado I feel compelled to share how utterly disappointed I feel in the totally unimaginative and unprofessional new logo the town has adopted. The only thing I find more appalling is that the town council actually approved this. I have a lot of respect for each of them individually but all I can say now is 'what were you thinking?' Come on guys, get a grip! Trash this loser; start over and do it right his time.

Bill Way

Breckenridge

Opt-out to clean up Colorado Legislature 'mishap'

Bill SB-152, was passed in 2005, it eliminated the municipalities right to provide telecommunication services to its citizens unless a ballot measure is passed by voters.

So now, the towns of Silverthorne and Dillon have had to go through the process of issuing a ballot to "OPT-OUT" of SB-152.

The effects of opting out give the towns an opportunity to pursue grant money, identify ways to improve cell and internet service through good business practice which creates a competitive business environment that won't increase taxes and may lower the cost of providing these services to all of us who live and visit this side of the county.

There have been over 65 Colorado municipalities that have passed the measure, including Breckenridge, which passed the Opt-Out in 2015 by a whopping 89 percent. Why? Because it only makes sense.

Both town councils favor and are campaigning to OPT-OUT.

Please vote to OPT-OUT of SB 152 by voting YES on Silverthorne's Referred Measure 2A, and Dillon's Referred Measure 2C.

Eddie O'Brien

Summit Counry

Better trail etiquette is long overdue

Most of us Summit County (and everywhere) trail users have experienced rudeness, inconsideration, and aggressive riding – to the level of being dangerous – on designated trails which has been getting worse and worse over recent years. I am mostly a mountain biker, but recently I went for a hike on some local trails and in a short time period I had four encounters of mountain bikers going downhill who didn't yield and I had to jump out of the way. I rarely get angry – actually I suck at it – but I was furious and started motioning and yelling at riders to yield. I also tried to stop inconsiderate riders and explain proper trail etiquette, but no way. Coming to that emotional state, I decided that this is unacceptable and more has to be done.

Similar incidents have occurred every time that I have been on trails this year – albeit on foot or bike. It's just not worth it. I will stick to bushwhacking like in the old days, and ride on trails that are not advertised and designated. It's less frustrating and safer to go through the woods and deal with a moose or bear encounter. I realize that "those people" are also on the slopes and highways and many people express their frustration with that, but for now this is about recreation trails.

This topic has been discussed in Summit Daily News letters many times with people expressing their disgust, but the situation continues to be ridiculous on popular, designated trails; i.e., those that are published and well-marked with posts and signs. Many users are targets of marketing, and of course want to enjoy the beautiful trail system of the county. But the trails have become a victim of their own success. Trail program directors are doing a great job; trails are well managed, constructed, marked, fun, and scenic, with terrain for most abilities. Yes, it has become a mountain bike and hiking mecca. But what may be missing is a proportional amount of time and effort budgeted to promote etiquette, courtesy, and safety! The cost of a world-class trail network should not be limited to construction and maintenance of the trails themselves, and obtaining right-of-ways, but should include education of trail users in etiquette.

Trail etiquette is discussed in places like the Explore Summit Bike Guide booklet which has a two-page "Crash Course on Mountain Biking Trail Etiquette," by Mike Zobbe. Mike has also hit the topic several times in his SDN column Big Fat Tire, and rules of the rec path article. That publicity and education has had some influence and some riders are trying to respect others (school aged children have been well taught so there is hope), but the problem continues with the vast majority. It appears that many trail users may be ignorant to trail etiquette, and sadly, most are aware but don't care.

Perhaps, more should be done by local trail departments to teach and influence trail users on proper etiquette and make that a budget item. The rules need to be hammered-out over and over and over like TV and radio commercials that we hate. We get sick of the messages, but at some level, part of the message sticks – otherwise advertisers wouldn't be paying big bucks.

Some suggestions for educating trail users follow:

• Place an insert that explains trail etiquette into every Summit County trail map that is available for purchase.

• Post trail etiquette tips on trail signs at popular trails, or a mantra such as "Others matter" (open for suggestions on that).

• Posting trail etiquette on Breckenridge and Summit County trails web sites with a disclaimer that has to be opened and checked before map access is allowed.

• Trail users can be taught to explain trail etiquette to others on the trail when the opportunity presents itself.

I am asking that local government get involved and approve budgets to empower trails departments to be more proactive. I also ask that the trail user community be more involved by expressing their concerns to trail managers, government officials, and explaining trail etiquette to users whenever possible. Trail etiquette will never be perfect, and many inconsiderate people will continue ruining it for others, but collective action will help. The time is now, and it's long overdue!

Douglas Trieste

Breckenridge