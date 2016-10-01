Wind Sprints: Summit Daily News hosting two events this week (editor’s column) | SummitDaily.com

Sorry to do this, but you need to clear your schedule this week. The future of our democracy depends on it.

OK, maybe a slight exaggeration, but if you do care about Summit County and Colorful Colorado, you might consider attending the two events we’re sponsoring this week: One is a candidate and ballot initiative forum; the other is the third installment in our What’s Brewing series.

The candidate forum —from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the CMC auditorium in Breckenridge — will offer a speed-dating-style tour of several local and state races, as well as pro-and-con presentations on ballot proposals such as ColoradoCare, a Summit sales tax to build workforce housing and two school-funding questions.

We’re cosponsoring the event with the fine people at the Summit Association of Realtors and the Summit County Builders Association.

The forum is open to the public and will feature candidates from several races, including Summit County commissioner, districts 2 and 3, sheriff, district attorney, State House District 61 and State Senate District 8.

We expect little discussion of former Miss Universe winners, Rosie O’Donnell or email servers. We’ll likely just stick to the issues that impact our county and state. We think you’ll come away a more-informed and confident voter. This is the first political forum for the Daily in a long while. We’re thrilled to be back in the game.

TO OUR HEALTH

Medical debt is the leading cause of bankruptcy in our country. A kid or spouse gets sick and all of the sudden we’re swimming in collection letters and bills, even when we have coverage. For Summit County residents, the bad news continues to roll in. Early this summer, the state’s Division of Insurance announced that premiums could increase by 35 percent on average. The system clearly isn’t working for many people, but is ColoradoCare the answer? We’ll talk about it all at our next What’s Brewing. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, in the Fremont Room at the Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco.

The point of these events is not to lecture our audience, but rather to listen closely to our most engaged readers on how they would like to see us cover the most important issues our community is facing today. We’ve done two of these meet-ups so far and they have been a revelation. We recently launched a 13-part workforce housing series based on the feedback we received from our first What’s Brewing back in August. The second event, which focused on mental health, also gave us fresh and surprising perspectives on a topic news media often struggle to cover well. More than 60 people attended that event and I think almost everyone shared their thoughts. We love engaging our readers in print and in social media, but there’s no replacement for the real thing.

Ben Trollinger is the managing editor of the Summit Daily News. Contact him at (970) 668-4618 or at btrollinger@summitdaily.com.